Miranda Lambert Recalls the “Pretty Magical” Experience of Writing “Over You” With Then-Husband Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is recalling an unforgettable experience. The country star was the latest guest on Amazon Music’s And the Writer Is… podcast, during which she discussed “Over You,” a song that she penned with her then-husband, Blake Shelton, in 2012.

Though the pair, who were together for a decade before their 2015 divorce, had written together before “Over You,” that track was their first collaborative release.

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“It’s pretty natural. You have two singer songwriters in a house all the time. It’s bound to happen,” Lambert said during the podcast, which was filmed at her Nashville restaurant, Casa Rosa, in September. “I don’t know why it took us that long. We had some songs, but we didn’t record them and take them seriously.”

That all changed with “Over You,” which the then-couple penned during “one of those real conversations late at night on the bus.”

“We were both very busy touring musicians. It was a lot. It’s two people going two separate ways constantly, so there wasn’t a lot of time to write,” Lambert said. “Sometimes when you’re off the road, you had four shows, you’re like, ‘The last thing I want to do is pick up my guitar right now. I need a minute.’”

Miranda Lambert Recalls Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton

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However, when Shelton and Lambert began discussing a series of tragedies, a song began to form.

“It was late night conversation about the death of his brother. I was with his family when his dad passed away and I had lost a best friend in an accident all kind of at the same time as this conversation happened,” she said. “… It was one of those really organic moments.”

Looking back, Lambert said that, during the experience, “not only romantically linked people, but two songwriters met that night.”

“I remember saying to him, ‘This is kind of your story. Be as vulnerable as you want to. I’ll go there with you if you want to.’ And he did, and so and so did I,” she recalled. “I felt that was pretty magical, because it just was two songwriters. All the other stuff fell away. This was two really close friends writing a song that night.”

Despite the fact that they’ve both moved on romantically—Shelton is married to Gwen Stefani and Lambert has tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin—she said “Over You” remains “a very special song” to both her and her ex.

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