Miranda Lambert Celebrates Husband’s Birthday in Vegas With Her Own Version of “Choosin’ Texas”

Miranda Lambert had more than enough to celebrate in 2026. Not only did she release her first album in two years with Crisco, but she also helped launch the mega hit “Choosin’ Texas.” One of the writers behind the hit song from Ella Langley, Lambert watched it launch her fellow country singer into stardom. Dominating the charts, airwaves, and streaming platforms, it appeared that every fan was “Choosin’ Texas.” Well, maybe not everyone after Lambert shared a video of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, choosing Las Vegas for his birthday getaway.

On October 14, Lambert took a moment to celebrate her husband’s 35th birthday. Posting a series of pictures and videos, the country singer offered fans a glimpse into her life with McLoughlin. And to end the birthday celebration, it seemed that the two caught a flight to Las Vegas.

Videos by American Songwriter

With McLoughlin putting the final touches on his outfit for the evening, Lambert decided to give the moment some background music. While “Choosin’ Texas” didn’t fit the location, the newest version, “Choosin’ Las Vegas,” did. And although Lambert stumbled over a few verses, it caught the attention of over 29,000 fans on Instagram as she performed, “He’s in Vegas I can tell by the way he wants to leave the room / Judging by the smile that’s written on his face, he’s got a lot to lose / It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see, Brendan’s gonna gamble until he’s/ Drinkin’ Jack all by himself, he’s in Vegas I can tell.”

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Absolutely Cooks With Groovy ACM Awards Performance]

Miranda Lambert Goes From “Choosin’ Texas” To “Snakeskin Boots”

Aside from her impromptu performance, Lambert extended her birthday love for McLoughlin in the caption. She wrote, “35 looks good on you! Well everything looks good on you but that smile is my favorite! I love you!”

Play video

Being sure to add a little spice to the post, Lambert hoped to end her historic year on a high note. Looking back at her work on Langley’s Dandelion album, neither singer could have predicted the fame that would follow. While both singers already established themselves in country music, they witnessed the hit become the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. And what song did it beat? Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Turning the sting of heartbreak into a track that dethroned the Queen of Christmas, Lambert wasn’t finished with Langley. The two collaborated once again on “Snakeskin Boots,” which was featured on Lambert’s Crisco album.

Play video

Lambert might have spent the year watching fans choose Texas, but McLoughlin had other plans for his birthday. And judging by her rewritten lyrics, she knew exactly what kind of night awaited them in Vegas.



(Photo by Brenton Ho/Billboard/Penske Media via Getty Images)