Miranda Lambert Weighs in on the “Secret Sauce” to the Success of “Choosin’ Texas”

Miranda Lambert is still pitching herself over the success of “Choosin’ Texas.” On the latest episode of Amazon Music’s And the Writer Is… podcast, Lambert opened up about penning Ella Langley’s record-breaking hit alongside Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor.

“It’s wild, honestly. We’re on a group text, the writers, and every week we’re like, ‘What?’ It’s all just the mind blown emoji at this point. We don’t even have words,” Lambert said during the episode, which was filmed at her Nashville restaurant, Casa Rosa, in September.

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“It’s just like, what’s the secret sauce? We don’t know. We don’t know what that secret sauce happened to be,” she continued. “We didn’t know it at the time that we wrote the song. We knew that we loved the song, but who could have ever like predicted what it’s doing?”

After host Ross Golan suggested that the secret sauce could be the women involved in the project—three of the four writers and multiple producers are female—Lambert provided her own theory.

“It could also be just the song’s pretty simple. I also love I love the guitar tones. I think that’s a huge part of it… Immediately you know what it is and I think that’s important,” she said. “Also, the girl loses. She didn’t win. She didn’t get him. I like that. I like that there’s gorgeous Ella Langley standing there being like, ‘No, wasn’t good enough.’ It’s just vulnerable in that way.”

The Success of “Choosin’ Texas”

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It’s impossible to overstate the song’s success. “Choosin’ Texas” became the longest-running chart topper in Billboard Hot 100 history, nabbing 25 weeks at No. 1 (so far).

In doing so, it surpassed Mariah Carey’s long-held record, which she set when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” spent 22 weeks in the top spot.

“I’m genuinely trying to find the words to help explain what’s going on in my brain today. I don’t know. Thank you so much,” Langley said in an Instagram video after she achieved the feat. “I feel like I just don’t even know what to say at this point. I mean, I’m running out of like hyperboles to describe how I feel.”

“It’s changing my life. It’s changing lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family,” she added. “It is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m going to be able to do the rest of my life. And I just today, it doesn’t feel like a real thing. It feels fake.”

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