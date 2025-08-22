Miranda Lambert Will Join “Hero” George Strait in Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame

As a native Texan, I can say definitively that two of our greatest exports are George Strait and Miranda Lambert. Raised in Pearsall, Strait boasts more No. 1 hits than any country music artist. Lambert, who hails from Lindale in East Texas, lit a fire in women scorned everywhere with her 2005 debut Kerosene. She has since collected a record-breaking 38 trophies from the Academy of Country Music. And next year, both artists will boost their already-impressive resumes when they join the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Miranda Lambert Shouts Out George Strait, Her Dad on Social Media

Earlier this week, the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association announced Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Keith Gattis, and Don Cook among its 2026 class of inductees.

On Thursday (Aug. 21), Lambert, 41, expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“It is a huge honor to learn that I will be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame next year. Especially alongside my hero George Strait and legends Don Cook and Keith Gattis,” she wrote.

Sharing a photo of herself a a child watching intently as her father, Rick Lambert, strums his guitar, the “Bluebird” songstress gave credit where credit was due.

“My dad was my first co-writer. He taught me how to play guitar and is a huge part of the reason for my love of country music,” Lambert wrote. “I’m grateful for what music and songwriting has done in my life.”

The three-time Grammy Award winner has penned some of her most recognizable hits, including “Tin Man,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” and “The House That Built Me.”

Although better known for his smooth baritone and unassuming onstage persona, George Strait has also had a hand in writing a good chunk of his extensive musical catalog. His songwriting credits include “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” “I Can’t See Texas From Here,” and the No. 2 hit “Here For a Good Time.”

Ceremony Set For Next Year

In addition to Miranda Lambert and George Strait, fellow Texans Don Cook and Keith Gattis will also join the ranks of the Lone Star State’s most iconic songwriters.

Born in San Antonio, Don Cook nabbed his first No. 1 hit with 1978’s “Lady Lay Down,” recorded by John Conlee. Overall, he has 20 chart-toppers under his belt — 13 of them from ACM Award-winning duo Brooks & Dunn.

Georgetown native Keith Gattis, who died in 2023 at age 52, penned the 2012 Kenny Chesney hit “El Cerrito Place.” He also worked with George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Randy Houser.

The four honorees will officially join the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame during a Feb. 21, 2026 ceremony at ACL Live in Austin.

Featured image by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM