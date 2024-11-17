Jelly Roll Reflects on Toby Keith’s Legacy While Visiting Late Country Star’s OK Kids Korral

Toby Keith blazed onto the country music charts with his 1993 debut single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” The Oklahoma native’s first four albums all achieved gold certification or higher. He he would go on to dominate the ’90s Nashville scene. The “Red Solo Cup” singer died this past February at age 62 following a nearly two-year battle with stomach cancer. Undoubtedly, Keith left an indelible mark on the industry throughout his 30 years in country music. Even Jelly Roll has expressed his admiration for the seven-time Grammy nominee. And recently, the “I Am Not Okay” hitmaker got a look into Keith’s legacy beyond music.

Jelly Roll Stops By OK Kids Korral

In addition to becoming one of the biggest stars in country music, Toby Keith used his massive platform to support causes he cared about. The country star kicked off the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006 to help kids battling cancer in his home state of Oklahoma.

In 2014, the foundation opened the OK Kids Korral. The facility provides cost-free Marhousing for the families of pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at the OU Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center, and other nearby facilities.

On Friday (Nov. 15), Jelly Roll traveled to Thackerville, Oklahoma, for a show at the WinStar World Casino. But first, the “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker made a detour to Oklahoma City to visit Toby Keith’s OK Kids Korral.

In a video shared to social media last Friday (Nov. 15), Jelly Roll marveled at the facility’s myriad “Oklahoma” touches, including a Route 66-themed playroom. “I love how Oklahoma it is still,” the Grammy nominee said.

One heartwarming moment shows a young girl gifting Jelly with a rainbow drawing. The three-time 2024 CMA Award nominee promised her he would “hang it up on my bus.”

“I love rainbows,” he gushed. “Who told you?”

“That’s the Kind of Legacy You Really Want to Leave”

Reflecting on Toby Keith’s impact, Jelly Roll said he hopes the country music will carry on the “Beer For My Horses” legend’s philanthropic efforts.

“I’m hoping, especially in Toby’s absence, the country music community will do this every time one of us plays here,” Jelly said. “Go up, do what he did, be as big as he was. That’s the kind of legacy you really want to leave in life.”

