Ricky Martin Concert Turns Chaotic After Suspect Releases Tear Gas

Known for hits like “Maria,” “Claridad,” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” Ricky Martin has become one of the best-selling Latin artists in history. And that success brought him more than a few accolades, including Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Guinness World Record. While hoping to celebrate his career during the first stop of the European leg of his tour, Martin was rushed off stage after a person sprayed tear gas toward the stage.

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On Thursday, Martin walked on stage for what he believed to be just a normal performance. But that quickly changed when an individual started spraying tear gas at the stage. With fans rushing to get out of the way, security surrounded the singer, moving him to safety.

Offering an update on Instagram, Martin’s publicist, Róndine Alcalá, explained the situation, admitting that fans received medical attention after the unknown attack. “As a precautionary measure, Ricky Martin and his entire team immediately exited the stage while security personnel and local authorities worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance.”

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Ricky Martin Continued To Perform After Incident

Making sure Martin was safe, the singer was advised not to keep performing. Other artists have canceled a performance for much less. But Martin wasn’t about to let the tear gas ruin the night. “Although members of the artist’s team advised against continuing the performance, once authorities confirmed that the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return, Ricky Martin made the decision to resume the concert in order to fulfill his commitment to fans.”

Fans who attended the concert thanked Martin for returning. “We were there. Thanks Ricky and his team for everything, they are all professionals. We very enjoyed the concert.”

While a scary situation, the publicist promised that “Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro.”

As for upcoming shows, it seems that Martin wasn’t remotely slowing down. With the representative confirming that the singer was keeping to the schedule, fans across Europe can rest easy knowing they will soon be Livin’ La Vida Loca.

(Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)