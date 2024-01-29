Tim McGraw Shares New Single, Reveals List of Supporting Acts for His 2024 Standing Room Only Tour

Tim McGraw is gearing up for his Standing Room Only Tour later this year. The trek will see the country star hitting across the United States and Canada. It kicks off on March 14 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Then, it comes to an end at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on June 29. Today, McGraw announced supporting acts for the tour.

McGraw will take a handful of supporting acts on the road with him this year. Abby Anderson, Randall King, Landon Parker, Heartwreckers, Restless Road, Peytan Porter, Track45, Timothy Wayne, and The Woods will provide support on select dates. Additionally, Carly Pearce will provide direct support on all tour dates.

Along with this big announcement, McGraw also released a new single today. “One Bad Habit” from his surprise EP Poet’s Resumé, has been on streaming services since he released the collection. Now, though, he’s sending the song to country radio.

03/14– Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/15– Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

03/16– Orlando, FL – Kia Center

03/21– Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

03/22– St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

03/23– Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

03/27– Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

03/29– Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

03/30– Eugene, OR – University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena

04/04– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

04/05– Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

04/06– Boise, ID – Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena

04/11– Austin, TX – Moody Center

04/12– Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

04/13– Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

04/18– Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04/19– Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

04/20– Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

04/25– Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

04/26– Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

04/27– Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

05/02– Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

05/03– Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

05/04– Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

05/09– Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

05/10– Boston, MA – TD Garden

05/11– Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

05/16– Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/17– Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

05/18– Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

05/30– Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

05/31– Chicago, IL – United Center

06/01 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

06/006– Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

06/07– Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

06/08– Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

06/13– Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

06/14– Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

06/15– Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

06/20– Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

06/21– Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

06/22– Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

06/27– Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

06/28– Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

06/29– Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

