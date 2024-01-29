Tim McGraw Shares New Single, Reveals List of Supporting Acts for His 2024 Standing Room Only Tour

Tim McGraw is gearing up for his Standing Room Only Tour later this year. The trek will see the country star hitting across the United States and Canada. It kicks off on March 14 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Then, it comes to an end at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on June 29. Today, McGraw announced supporting acts for the tour.
McGraw will take a handful of supporting acts on the road with him this year. Abby Anderson, Randall King, Landon Parker, Heartwreckers, Restless Road, Peytan Porter, Track45, Timothy Wayne, and The Woods will provide support on select dates. Additionally, Carly Pearce will provide direct support on all tour dates.
Along with this big announcement, McGraw also released a new single today. “One Bad Habit” from his surprise EP Poet’s Resumé, has been on streaming services since he released the collection. Now, though, he’s sending the song to country radio.
Tim McGraw Standing Room Only 2024 Tour Dates
- 03/14– Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- 03/15– Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- 03/16– Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- 03/21– Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- 03/22– St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- 03/23– Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- 03/27– Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- 03/29– Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 03/30– Eugene, OR – University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
- 04/04– Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 04/05– Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- 04/06– Boise, ID – Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
- 04/11– Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 04/12– Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- 04/13– Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- 04/18– Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- 04/19– Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- 04/20– Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- 04/25– Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- 04/26– Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- 04/27– Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- 05/02– Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- 05/03– Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
- 05/04– Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- 05/09– Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- 05/10– Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 05/11– Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
- 05/16– Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 05/17– Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 05/18– Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- 05/30– Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
- 05/31– Chicago, IL – United Center
- 06/01 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- 06/006– Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
- 06/07– Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- 06/08– Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- 06/13– Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- 06/14– Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 06/15– Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- 06/20– Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- 06/21– Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 06/22– Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- 06/27– Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- 06/28– Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- 06/29– Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
