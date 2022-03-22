Monsta X’s Kihyun Releases Solo Album, ‘Voyager’

Singer/songwriter Kihyun, of the K-pop band Monsta X, released his highly anticipated solo album, Voyager, on March 15. The album focuses on Kihyun’s journey of self-discovery as both an artist and a person, exploring all the different aspects of his life through the eyes of a voyager. While he has been a member of Monsta X for seven years, this is the first time that the 28-year-old artist has worked on a project entirely from his own perspective.

Voyager is only composed of three tracks, but each song gives fans a deeper look into who Kihyun really is. “Voyager,” “Comma,” and “Rain” each explore a different side of human emotion. Kihyun’s artful songwriting shines on this album, making each experience feel vivid and connected to the listener. Ultimately, the K-pop artist hopes that Voyager will invigorate and inspire listeners who have given up hope in their dreams or become jaded by reality.

The album’s title track, “Voyager,” is an exciting, high-energy song about adventuring into the paradise Kihyun has always dreamed of. The lyrics are about going off the grid and seeing the world, but they also reflect Kihyun’s personal experiences venturing into solo music. With an infectious beat, “Voyager” is the perfect song for parties, road trips, or just driving around enjoying the warmer weather. In English, the lyrics translate to:

Feeling like a voyager, feel so free

This relaxed feeling in my busy life

The thrill I’ve forgotten, I can feel it

The paradise I dreamed of, so beautiful

Kihyun initially teased the song on social media with a snippet of the music video that was released alongside the album. In the video, Kihyun is shown driving, running down streets, and traveling to new places. It perfectly captures the bold, undaunted spirit of the song.

In the second track, “Comma,” Kihyun takes a slightly softer tone. He uses the lyrics to drive home a more personal message about constantly trying to appear like he is okay. The pressure to perform at high levels regardless of the mental and emotional toll is something we all experience in the modern world. Kihyun captures that feeling in “Comma.”

“Through my lyrics, I wanted to express the inner feelings and thoughts of those who always try to be positive and cheerful,” he says.

“Rain” closes out the album, revealing an edgier side to Kihyun’s songwriting. It takes on a darker, more mysterious sound than the previous two songs, describing the emotional aftermath of a painful breakup.

I’m gonna lose it

Tomorrow without you is blackened every day

I’m gonna lose it

I can’t turn it around

Endlessly falling

While “Voyager” sets the tone of a thrilling new adventure for Kihyun, “Comma” and “Rain” highlight his emotional side and strong lyrical ability.

Monsta X fans are already raving about the album. In the comments of the “Voyager” music video, one fan wrote: “I couldn’t be prouder of Kihyun. This song is fantastic! He deserves all the recognition for his talent. Congrats man, all 3 songs you did are so freaking good. This MBB loves you so much!”

Voyager is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Get ready to go on a musical and emotional journey with Kihyun in his first-ever solo album.

Photo courtesy of Starship Entertainment