Drake & Morgan Wallen To Break the Internet? Collab Buzz Mounts as Drake Sings “Last Night” on Live Stream

Could Morgan Wallen and Drake be teaming up for a collab? Fans certainly seem to think so, and seeing the two artists team up would definitely break the internet.

At a cursory glance, Wallen and Drake appear to have very little in common with both artists focused on different genres. However, fusions have worked in the past — just take Snoop Dogg playing alongside Willie Nelson for instance. Wallen and Drake also appear to have a bond.

The rapper recently sang Wallen’s “Last Night” while live streaming. It’s enough to make one person ask, “Do you think that #Morganwallen and #Drake have a song in the vault?”

Drake been rocking with Morgan Wallen. A collab from them would break the internet. Wouldn’t you agree? pic.twitter.com/pyOqSGWNMS — THE A.K. WAY (@theakway1) December 20, 2023

While it’s possible Drake just enjoys Wallen’s music, we’re not taking anything off the table just yet. The two did just collaborate on a project, although it’s one where Wallen didn’t sing.

Morgan Wallen Teams Up with Drake

Wallen recently appeared in Drake’s music video for “You Broke My Heart.” In the video, Drake tries to help Wallen overcome a recent breakup while sitting at a table.

“I didn’t like her. I think she might have been the wrong girl anyway,” Wallen says. Drake ponders in return, “Well, what now?”

“You tell me” Wallen asks, before adding “I’m kind of glad she gone.” Drake agrees, “God bless her. Let’s see what else is out there; that’s what we need to do.”

However, the music video takes an explosive turn when Wallen’s ex detonates a bomb in Drake’s car, making it explode. The ex and her friend then dance in the rumble, making for a shocking but hilarious turn of events.

Wallen’s star has risen in recent years. In an interview with Billboard, Wallen spoke about what it’s like to be the face of a new generation of country.

“When I started doing this, I had no intentions or expectations of becoming that guy,” Wallen said. “But yeah, I’m definitely proud of it. Especially when people say to me that they never liked country music before and now it’s [their] favorite.”

The singer will keep charting his path forward. However, Wallen is a big fan of all genres so maybe that Drake collaboration isn’t unfounded.

“I obviously have brought some of my own flavor into the space and everybody doesn’t necessarily like that, and I don’t care because I love it,” Wallen said. “I love being able to incorporate all the types of music that I like. If I had to sing one kind of song for two hours, I’d lose my mind.”

