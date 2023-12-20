Watch Reba McEntire and Ruby Leigh’s Festive Performance of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” to ‘The Voice’ Finale

The season 24 finale of The Voice aired last night (December 19). It was a huge night for everyone involved. As a result, the show was packed with performances from coaches, contestants, and special guests. Coach Reba McEntire put a bow on her first season as a coach by sharing the stage with her finalists: Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh. Watch McEntire and Leigh perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” below.

McEntire and Leigh took the stage in sparkling festive outfits. The backdrop featured spinning Ferris wheels, plenty of lights, and a Christmas tree. Additionally, the performance featured plenty of backup dancers to dance around the tree in the new old-fashioned way.

More importantly, the performance showcased Leigh’s strength as a performer. She proved that she could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a country icon and hold her own. Even though the Missouri native didn’t win this season of The Voice, she proved that she’s a stellar singer with a bright future in the genre.

More About “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Brenda Lee released “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in 1958. It didn’t see chart success until two years later when it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, earlier this month, the Christmas classic went to No. 1 on the chart, 65 years after its release. The length of time it took to climb the chart broke records.

Lee spoke to Billboard about the achievement. “I like that God has given me that favor that I can stand aside and look and know that it wasn’t just me. It’s a conglomerate of a lot of people that made the song what it is,” she told the publication. “I’m happy for everybody [at UMG Nashville] that’s worked so hard to make this happen because, in today’s world, everything moves so fast and furious.”

Reba McEntire Shares Her Favorite Things About Being on The Voice

Recently, McEntire spoke to People about her first season as a coach on The Voice. During the conversation, she revealed her favorite things about being on the show. “Working with the contestants, hanging out with the coaches. I’ve had so much fun. And the crew is wonderful,” she said. “I’ve gotten to meet so many people that I’ll never forget.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images