Morgan Wallen Announces 2026 Tour: Pre-Sale, Mystery Locations, Tour Dates, & More

Morgan Wallen is heading back on the road next year! Following his I’m the Problem album and tour in 2025, Wallen will get back to touring in 2026.

Dubbed the Still the Problem Tour, the trek will see Wallen head to stadiums across the country. The festivities will kick off with two nights in Minneapolis, Minnesota, next April.

Wallen will then travel to places including Las Vegas, Nevada, Gainesville, Florida, and Denver, Colorado, before wrapping things up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next summer.

All tour stops will be two-night stints, save for the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, concert on April 18.

Interestingly, the tour announcement visual includes two blurred out locations. The time and place of the mystery shows on June 26 and 27 have yet to be announced.

Opening up for Wallen this time around will be a rotating group of artists. Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, and Thomas Rhett are among the openers.

Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, Jason Scott & the High Heat, and Blake Whiten will also get the chance to open for Wallen on select dates.

Presale for the shows will take place Nov. 5 and 6. Fans can register for presale tickets now. The public on sale will follow on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

April 10 and 11 / Minneapolis, Minnesota / U.S. Bank Stadium

April 18 / Tuscaloosa, Alabama / Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium

May 1 and 2 / Las Vegas, Nevada / Allegiant Stadium

May 8 and 9 / Indianapolis, Indiana / Lucas Oil Stadium

May 15 and 16 / Gainesville, Florida / Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

May 29 and 30 / Denver, Colorado / Empower Field at Mile High

June 5 and 6 / Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania / Acrisure Stadium

June 19 and 20 / Chicago, Illinois / Soldier Field

June 26 and 27 / Unknown city and stadium

July 17 and 18 / Baltimore, Maryland / M&T Bank Stadium

July 24 and 25 / Ann Arbor, Michigan / Michigan Stadium

July 31 and August 1 / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania / Lincoln Financial

