Morgan Wallen Teases Major Announcement With Mysterious New Post

While country music had more than a few memorable moments throughout 2025, nothing compared to when Morgan Wallen released his newest album with I’m the Problem. Not only did the album dominate the genre, but it was the start of Wallen’s I’m The Problem tour. Now, with the year coming to an end, the country star decided to look ahead to 2026. And wanting to get fans excited for what could be another record-breaking year, Wallen teased some exciting news with a cryptic message.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Tuesday, Wallen shared a unique video on his Instagram Stories. The video features a bunch of symbols that left many confused. But for those who are familiar with Morse code, they were able to decipher what the country singer was announcing. Among the comments, fans speculated that the code might surround a new tour. Others claimed it was Wallen announcing a new album. Although just speculation for now, the code read, “Still The Problem.”

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Brings a Fan to Tears With Surprise FaceTime Before Her Mom’s Brain Surgery]

Morgan Wallen Starts Countdown For Big Announcement

Not giving away many details, fans quickly noticed that the Still The Problem website now included a countdown. Expected to expire in less than two days, fans will soon have their answer. Looking at the top comments, some suggested a new album, a new tour, or even a deluxe album of I’m The Problem.

No matter what the announcement will be – one thing is certain, Wallen isn’t ready to slow down just yet. And while he doesn’t have any performances for the rest of the year, he will head to the CMA Awards on November 19th.

Thanks to his newest album, Wallen was nominated for Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Competing against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson, the hitmaker has the chance to end the year on a high note.

But even if Wallen walks away without a single award, his influence on country music in 2025 is undeniable. And whatever he’s teasing next is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about moments of 2026.

Don’t miss one of the biggest nights in country music as the CMA Awards will air on November 19th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)