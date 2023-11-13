Morgan Wallen to Perform “98 Braves” During the 2023 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Morgan Wallen is going into this year’s Billboard Music Awards as the most-nominated male artist. He’s up for a whopping 16 awards. Earlier today, the publication announced that Wallen will also perform during the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Billboard, Wallen will perform “98 Braves” during the BBMAs. To make things a little more special, he’ll be doing it from the home of the Atlanta Braves—Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

[RELATED: 2023 Billboard Music Awards: Taylor Swift Dominates with 20 Nominations]

Wallen didn’t have a top-ten hit with the song about life and baseball. It was an album cut from One Thing at a Time and peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 shortly after the album dropped. However, that hasn’t stopped it from being a favorite among the “Sand in My Boots” singer’s fans.

There's just 6️⃣ days until you get to see a special Billboard Music Awards performance from @MorganWallen 🎸



Catch his performance SUNDAY at 5pm PST 🤠 via #BBMAs socials, @billboard and https://t.co/VIuDbj2egW! pic.twitter.com/uSllwnqBMp — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) November 13, 2023

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s Hazy ‘Man Made a Bar’]

Usually, artists bring their biggest hits or current singles to awards show performances. However, that has not been the case for Wallen lately. He also brought a non-single track to the recent CMA Awards. Wallen tapped Eric Church to sing “Man Made a Bar.”

The East Tennessee native also teamed up with HARDY and Post Malone to perform a pair of hits from the late Joe Diffie’s catalog. Later in the night, HARDY announced that the performance was the first taste of his upcoming project. HIXTAPE VOL. 3: DIFFTAPE is the next installment in the artist’s collection of collaborative mixtapes.

[RELATED: HARDY Previews Joe Diffie-Themed ‘HIXTAPE’ with Covers Featuring Post Malone and Morgan Wallen]

This installment will be different than others, though. It will feature covers of Joe Diffie’s songs from contemporary artists. After the CMA Awards “Pickup Man” and “John Deere Greene” by Wallen, HARDY, and Malone became the first two singles from the set.

At the same time, it will be more than a cover album. The DIFFTAPE will also feature Diffie’s original studio recordings. As a result, it will sound like the 90s country hitmaker is singing alongside modern artists. The late country star’s estate released a statement about the forthcoming project. “The Diffie Estate is thrilled to partner with Big Loud and HARDY in preserving and revitalizing Joe Diffie’s musical legacy. With their shared excitement and passion, this collaboration promises to carry on the incredible journey of a true legend.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images