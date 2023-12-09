Morgan Wallen Is Already Writing Songs for His Next Album

Morgan Wallen released his massively successful album One Thing at a Time in May. The 36-track collection helped the Tennessee native break chart records. It also allowed the singer to launch a massive tour, which you can purchase tickets for via StubHub. With more singles left to release from his most recent album, he’s already plotting the next one.

Recently, Wallen sat down with Billboard for his first interview in more than two years. Additionally, the publication spoke to members of his team about the singer, his life, and his career. Charlie Handsome, who co-produces Wallen’s music alongside Joey Moy, was among those they spoke to.

Billboard noted that Wallen still plans to release more singles from One Thing at a Time. At the same time, he already plans to go back to the studio in 2024. He is currently writing songs and looking over outside cuts to add to his next release.

Handsome gave some insight into what the next album will be. “I’m expecting to see more songs that can go No. 1 at pop radio because I think people have seen that country singer with a very Southern voice by himself without a feature can still have a No. 1 Billboard hit,” he said. “Morgan’s leading the way for what country music is now and what it’s becoming,” he added.

Is Morgan Wallen the Drake of Country Music?

Big Loud partner/CEO and Wallen’s co-manager Seth England also weighed in on the singer’s future. He compares the country hitmaker to Drake.

“Drake can do a hardcore R&B song, a trap rap song, or a Caribbean-tinged beat global pop song,” England said. “I think Morgan is that in our genre. His voice is always going to be country even if he’s singing pop melodies, and the verses are likely to have some country imagery.”

“When it’s time to sing the big runs and melodies, the guy can do it,” England continued. “Even though he’s got a lot of older fans, he’s also got the young kids just wrapped around the sound right now. I don’t think that’s just a short-term thing. I think the guy’s got the ability to do that for decades to come,” he added.

