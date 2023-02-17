Exclusive Premiere: “I Feel the Love” Music Video by The Heavy

In 2009, British-born rock band The Heavy burst onto the scene with their hit song “How You Like Me Now?“

The track was the third single from their sophomore album, The House That Dirt Built. It charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and made the band popular amongst music fans who like to shake, rattle and roll.

Today, American Songwriter is premiering the latest music video for The Heavy’s new single “I Feel the Love.” The band, which formed in 2007, is known for its relentless energy. The new LP, AMEN, is set to drop on April 21.

The band’s new song, “I Feel The Love,” rollicks with Pentecostal-pop energy, rich with Mississippi heat. The video, which was filmed in Bath in the U.K., is directed by a long-time friend of the band, Tim Walter.

“The world feels as if it’s burning down at times and that it’s being torn apart by divisive agendas and evil personality traits,” the group’s frontman Kelvin Swaby says dpeaking about the new single. “This is a solid reminder that as challenging as that is and may feel from day to day, we feel and will always believe, in Love. Always and forever.”

To date, The Heavy has provided the main theme song to the March Madness 2016 broadcast, soundtracked Super Bowl commercials and video games, and made history as the very first band to get an encore demand from Letterman, on The Late Show.

Check out the new single and music video from the energetic group below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates and tracklist.

THE HEAVY 2023 TOUR DATES

March

21st – London, Oslo **SOLD OUT**

22nd – Bristol, The Fleece **SOLD OUT**

May

1st – Boston, Brighton Music Hall

2nd – Ardmore, Ardmore Music Hall

4th – Brooklyn, Elsewhere

6th – Toronto, Opera House

9th – Vancouver, Rickshaw Theatre

11th – Seattle, Neumos

14th – San Francisco, Great American Musical Hall

17th – Los Angeles, The Troubadour

September

15th – London, KOKO

16th – Manchester, Academy 2

18th – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

19th – Birmingham, Academy 2

21st – Bristol, SWX

AMEN TRACK LISITING

1. Hurricane Coming

2. Ain’t A Love

3. Bad Muthafucker

4. I Feel The Love

5. Messin’ With My Mind

6. Just Like Summer

7. Stone Cold Killer

8. Whole Lot Of Me

9. Feels Like Rain

10. Without A Woman

Photo by Tim Walter / Shore Fire Media