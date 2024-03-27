Toby Keith, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, & Many More Featured on HARDY’s ‘HIXTAPE VOL. 3: DIFFTAPE’

HARDY announced the third installment of his Hixtape series after a sensational performance at the CMA Awards in November. HIXTAPE VOL. 2: DIFFTAPE will pay homage to the late great Joe Diffie. The project’s tracklist includes some of Diffie’s best-loved songs. The new cuts of the songs will feature original vocals from the late singer alongside some of today’s biggest stars.

Over the past couple of days, HARDY has revealed who will be on the upcoming HIXTAPE installment. The lineup is packed with stars from the 90s and today. In short, he’s doing all he can to make sure this project is a proper tribute to the ‘90s hitmaker. The singer-turned-artists’ Hixtape Music Instagram account announced “half(ish)” of the lineup yesterday (March 26) and released the rest of the names today.

HARDY’s HIXTAPE VOL. 3: DIFFTAPE Lineup

HARDY assembled an army of A-listers to pay tribute to Diffie on the upcoming project. The list contains ‘90s hitmakers, today’s biggest stars, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Blake Shelton

Brooks & Dunn

Clint Black

Larry Fleet

Post Malone

ERNEST

Aaron Tippin

Mark Wills

Nate Smith

Randall King Band

Sammy Kershaw

Toby Keith

Lainey Wilson

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Luke Combs

Luke Bryan

Randy Houser

Reba McEntire

Jake Worthington

Darius Rucker

Hailey Whitters

Parker Diffie

HARDY

At the moment, HARDY hasn’t shared which artist will appear on which song. However, fans only have to wait two more days. The new HIXTAPE project drops on Friday (March 29).

The Origins of the DIFFTAPE

HARDY partnered with Diffie’s estate to make this project happen. They gave him access to the late hitmaker’s masters to create the tribute album.

“The Diffie Estate is thrilled to work with Big Loud and HARDY in preserving and revitalizing Joe Diffie’s musical legacy. With their shared excitement and passion, the collaboration promises to carry on the incredible journey of a true legend,” a statement from Diffie’s estate read.

“I’m super excited about DIFFTAPE,” HARDY shared in a statement. “I think it’s a one-of-a-kind project and we’re the first people to do something like this. Especially having the original recordings and the fact that we have his family’s blessing to do it, it’s all really special,” he added.

HIXTAPE VOL. 3: DIFFTAPE Tracklist

“A Night to Remember” “Bigger Than the Beatles” “C-O-U-N-T-R-Y” “Home” “Honky Tonk Attitude” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)” “In Another World” “Is It Cold in Here” “John Deere Green”—HARDY & Morgan Wallen (Surprise song featuring Parker Diffie) “New Way (To Light Up an Old Flame)” “Pickup Man”—Post Malone “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” “Ships That Don’t Come In” “So Help Me Girl” “Texas Size Heartache” “Third Rock from the Sun”

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM