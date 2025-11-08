Morgan Wallen Takes Jab at Award Shows, Delivers Surprise Duet Cover With Ella Langley at the Mother Church of Country Music

The 59th Country Music Association Awards are just around the corner, with Lainey Wilson taking on solo hosting duties this year. The reigning Entertainer of the Year, Morgan Wallen, is up for three awards, including a repeat nomination in that category. He also scored nods in the Male Vocalist and Album of the Year categories (for I’m the Problem.) Despite his 18 career nominations, however, the “Whiskey Glasses” crooner has had a fraught history with the awards show, even skipping it entirely last year. And judging from his remark during a surprise appearance at Ella Langley’s Ryman Auditorium show last night, the odds of spotting him onstage or even in the crowd this year are slim.

Ella Langley has been on fire since last year’s viral duet with Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me.” The Academy of Country Music’s reigning new female vocalist of the year is currently crossing the country on her Still Hungover tour. This week, Langley, 26, saw a dream realized when she headlined the Mother Church of Country Music on Saturday, Nov. 7.

“There’ve been a lot of artists play here that I am such a fan of, and Mr. Jason Isbell is one of them, for sure. You know, we gotta love our Alabama people,” she told the crowd. “I’ve been singing a song of his for so long. It’s one of my favorites, and I figured, there ain’t no better person to come out and help me with this one than Mr. Morgan Wallen!”

Ella Langley Has Spent “Two Whole Tours” Trying to Get Morgan Wallen Onstage

As the “I’m the Problem” hitmaker strode onstage to thunderous applause, Langley explained that this moment was a long time coming. “I’m trying to convince this man to sing this song with me for so long, and it has honestly taken two whole tours to do this,” she said.

Cracking a smile, Morgan Wallen remarked, “Yeah, it takes a lot more than an awards show to get me out to Broadway these days, I’ll tell you that.”

The pair then proceeded to sing Isbell’s 2013 hit “Cover Me Up,” and fans were here for it.

“[They] need to release a cover of this together or do this at every tour because… omg,” gushed one TikTok user.

Langley scored six CMA nods, including Single, Song, Female Vocalist, Musical Event, Music Video and New Artist of the Year.

