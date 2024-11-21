Morgan Wallen’s Cover of Little Big Town and Taylor Swift Prove He Was Always Destined for Entertainer of the Year

Once opening for stars like Luke Bryan and Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen eventually took over the spotlight as he helmed his One Night at a Time World Tour. Welcoming singers like Ernest, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, and Parker McCollum to go on the road with him, fans loved the atmosphere that came with a Wallen concert. He even started walking out with celebrities like Hulk Hogan, Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson, and even Patrick Mahomes. Knowing how to produce a concert, Wallen isn’t just a showman as he once proved his talents when covering “Better Man.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Sitting in what appeared to be a cluttered room, Wallen didn’t have a crew behind him or a massive stage to showcase his talent. Instead, he simply used his voice and a guitar to display his love for music. Although the video was only 30 seconds, fans loved every second with comments reading, “A collab with Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift is a music dream of mine. I want that too happen so bad.” One person included, “Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are the best of both worlds.”

Morgan Wallen Goes From “Better Man” To Entertainer Of The Year

For those who might remember the song “Better Man”, it first released on the album The Breaker by Little Big Town. While many know the lead single, some might not remember that it was originally written by Taylor Swift. She wrote the song with the intention of placing it on her studio album Red in 2012. Sadly, the song didn’t make the final cut and she decided to pass it along to Little Big Town given the band’s harmonies. The song went on to win awards at the 2017 CMA Awards and the Grammy Awards.

While having more than enough hit songs, Swift eventually returned to the studio to record her version of “Better Man” for her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version).

Although loving to cover hit songs, Wallen produced a few hits himself like “Whiskey Glasses” and “Thought You Should Know.” And at the 2024 CMA Awards, the organization seemed to love his career in country music as they awarded him the Entertainer of the Year award.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)