The Killers were recently awarded two Guinness World Records for their 2003 song “Mr. Brightside” ahead of a show at the O2 Arena in London. Most notably, music streaming in the U.K. has led to “Mr. Brightside” having a nearly continuous position on the charts. It peaked at No. 10 in 2004, but has almost never left the charts.

The records broken were Most Cumulative Weeks on the U.K. Singles Chart (one song), and Longest Stay on the U.K. Singles Chart by a Group. Both milestones come in a 416 weeks each on the Top 100 U.K. Singles chart. That’s about 8 years in the Top 100.

Two months ago, The Killers achieved another milestone with “Mr. Brightside.” The song was named the biggest song in the U.K. to never hit No. 1. It even unseated Oasis’ “Wonderwall” for the title. Truly, the English love “Mr. Brightside” so much it might as well be their unofficial national anthem.

At the time, the song was on its 408th week on the Top 100 chart. With more than 5.57 million chart sales, a combination of 1.066 million sales and 530,340,000 streams, “Mr. Brightside” deserves to be recognized. Perhaps sent into space on the next Mars rover for aliens to discover, or buried in a time capsule somewhere.

The Killers Receive Guinness World Record Recognition for “Mr. Brightside”

According to a report from Music News, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers made a statement about the song backstage at the O2. “[‘Mr. Brightside’ is] infectious still to us, I know some people can’t wrap their head around it, but you’ll see the response [when you see it live],” he said.

He continued, “It’s tough not to be touched by it or be excited by it and there’s going to be people tonight who’ve never seen it live, there’ll be some people who’ve seen it 45 times,” adding, “And we just don’t get tired of it.”

Additionally, the Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Will Munford, made a statement as well. “’Mr. Brightside’ has filled countless dancefloors and been responsible for many end-of-night singalongs since the mid-2000s,” he said. “It was an honour to present The Killers with two Guinness World Records titles for the song, it is a testament to its ability to be loved across generations and stand the test of time as one of the all-time classics.”

