Music to be Thankful for: Three 2023 Albums You Should Be Listening To

There is a lot to be thankful for this year. Musically speaking, 2023 was a strong year. Everywhere you look, there’s a big tour happening (Lauryn Hill, Elton John) or an iconic group is releasing a new record (the Rolling Stones). There are also new stars to pay attention to (Oliver Anthony).

We wanted to dive into three albums that came out this year that we just can’t get enough of. From soul-rock to rap to indie, this is just the tip of the excellent iceberg that was music in 2023. And while the year isn’t over (there will be plenty of holiday music in store), check these out.

1. Chronicles of a Diamond, Black Pumas

The Austin, Texas-born band Black Pumas released their newest LP, Chronicles of a Diamond, in October, and for all of the group’s fans itching for excellence, they got their fix. The record is intoxicating, thanks to lead singer Eric Burton’s torrential, heartfelt voice. Singles like “Angel” prove just how advanced Burton is as a performer and songwriter. And his partner, guitarist Adrian Quesada, knows exactly when and how to bolster his frontman. Together, they are the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of rock and roll.

2. Ben, Macklemore

Macklemore, the Seattle-born rapper known for songs like “Thrift Shop,” released his newest solo offering this year, Ben. The album boasts a number of songs that will get the blood pumping like his hits with producer Ryan Lewis did on the award-winning album, The Heist. On Ben, songs like “Chant,” “Maniac,” “Heroes” and “Grime” all stand out. They display the rapper’s earnestness and his quick tongue. His knack for connecting to fans and his vulnerability.

3. Lucha, Y La Bamba

Y La Bamba casts spells with their songs. And their newest LP, Lucha, which dropped this year is evidence No. 1. Not only can the Portland, Oregon-based group, which is fronted by Luz Elena Mendoza, release endearing, even challenging songs of their own. But on their newest LP, Luz led a cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” that sounds both new and unique and hearkens to the classic. For a taste of indie rock at its best, check out Y La Bamba today.

