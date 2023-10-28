10 New Songs to Listen to This Week—from Future Islands and Khruangbin to The Rolling Stones, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

To that end, we wanted to share 10 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 10 songs for you today.

1. Future Islands

Future Islands, the acclaimed indie rock band who garnered the attention of late-night talk show host, David Letterman, and have since gone on to earn popularity and attention, announced their forthcoming new LP, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, out January 26. With the news comes their newest single, “The Tower,” which you can check out below.

2. Khruangbin

The burgeoning Houston-born music group Khruangbin announced the forthcoming release of its newest album, the live offering, Khruangbin: Live at Sydney Opera House, which is set to drop on December 1. Check out the cut releases from the LP, “People Everywhere (Shifting Sands Remix),” below.

3. The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga

Fresh on the heels of the famed British-born rock band the Rolling Stones’ new LP release for Hackney Diamonds, a new live video of the band playing with pop icon Lady Gaga was released. Check out the offering, “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven,” below.

4. Silvana Estrada

Mexican singer Silvana Estrada has one of the most compelling singing voices in music today. And with it, she released her latest song and the accompanying music video for the track “Qué Problema.”

5. The Kentucky Gentleman

Country group the Kentucky Gentlemen released their newest single and accompanying music video for the track “Neon Cowboy.” The song slaps, as the kids would say. It’s percussive, electric guitar-driven, and powerful. We could easily see it on a big stage like the ACMs or CMAs.

6. Chayce Beckham

The former American Idol winner Chayce Beckham released his newest song, “Whiskey On The Wall.” The sweet acoustic-driven track provides dulcet tones and a sense of comfort, even if the subject is about everyone’s devilish best friend: whiskey.

7. Jonah Tolchin

Rising blues-rock standout Jonah Tolchin released his newest single and accompanying music video for the track “Save Me (From Myself).” Check out the new vid, which features a vintage prewar Ford hot rod from the skilled rocker.

8. Ashnikko

Stunning, stirring alternative pop artist Ashnikko released her newest single, the Halloween-inspired, “Halloweenie V: The Moss King.” It’s the latest in a series of spooky tracks from the brazen songwriter.

9. Brandy Clark

Standout Americana songwriter and performer Brandy Clark shared her latest song, the holiday-themed “My Favorite Christmas,” which she released with a rendition of the classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Check out the new original holiday track below.

10. Leslie Odom Jr.

The star of Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. released his latest solo single, “Holding On To Us.” The foot-tapping soulful song features the soft, satin-like voice that Odom Jr. displays seemingly effortlessly. Check out the new track and accompanying video below.

Photo by Jeremy Chan photography/Getty Images