New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Killer Mike, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 15 new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of composition.

1. Killer Mike

One of the world’s greatest rappers teamed up with one of the world’s greatest jazz musicians for a new (re-imagined) track. That’s right, Killer Mike and Robert Glasper linked for the new offering, “Motherless,” which also features skilled vocalist Eryn Allen Kane. See the emotive work below.

2. Black Pumas

The Austin, Texas-born band Black Pumas released another new single, “Angel,” ahead of the group’s forthcoming album, Chronicles of a Diamond, which is out October 27. Check out the stirring new soulful single below, featuring Eric Burton’s already-classic voice.

3. Bush

This week, the iconic British-born rock band Bush released a new music video for their track, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.” The new song stems from the band’s forthcoming greatest hits collection, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, which is out November 10.

4. Blu DeTiger

This week, popular bassist and burgeoning pop star Blu DeTiger released her latest single, “Cut Me Down,” which features the Australian artist Mallrat. The new three-minute track features a bouncy low-end and a bright melodic high-end. A perfect combo.

5. Sarah Jarosz

Multi-time Grammy Award-winner, the Americana artist Sarah Jarosz released her latest single this week, “Columbus & 89th,” which is a love letter to the Big Apple. The Texas-born Jarosz’s new song will lilt and linger in your soul. Check it out below.

6. Jamila Woods

Jamila Woods released her newest single this week, “Practice,” which features the artist Saba and is on Woods’ new LP, Water Made Us, also out now. The song hearkens back to NBA star Allen Iverson’s famous Practice?! monologue. The video features a nude Woods.

7. Jenn Champion

Former Carissa’s Wierd member Jenn Champion is back with her latest solo effort. This week, Champion released her newest single, “Good News, Bad News (we’re all gonna die),” which is from the artist’s new LP, The Last Night of Sadness, which is also out now. Check out the new song below.

8. Blue Man Group

This week, beloved performance group Blue Man Group announced their forthcoming new Christmas EP, Overjoy to the World, which is set to drop on October 27. To celebrate the news, the group shared their latest single from the EP, “Jingle Bones,” which you can check out below.

9. Atmosphere

Beloved Minnesota rap group Atmosphere announced their newest forthcoming release, Talk Talk EP, which is out December 1. With the announcement, the duo also shared their latest singles, “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower)” and “Rotary Telephone.” Check out the music video for the titular single below.

10. Eyedress featuring Mac DeMarco

Eyedress and Mac DeMarco teamed up for this new lovely, dreamy off-kilter song with a catchy, hazy chorus. It’s the second joint release from the two, following “The Dark Prince.” Check out the delightful, mellow offering from the two below.

11. Tom Odell

Stirring songwriter and performer Tom Odell announced his newest album, Black Friday, which the artist said this week will drop on January 26. With the news, Odell shared his latest single, “Somebody Else.”

12. Judas Priest

Iconic rock band Judas Priest released its newest single this week, “Panic Attack,” which is from the group’s forthcoming new record, Invincible Shield. The new LP is set to drop on March 8. Check out the new song release below.

13. Madison Cunningham

The Grammy Award-winning Americana artist Madison Cunningham shared her latest single this week. The new song from the artist, who is currently on tour with Hozier, is called “Subtitles.”

14. Cold War Kids

Beloved indie rock outfit Cold War Kids released their latest single this week, “Blame.” The new song comes ahead of the band’s forthcoming self-titled album, which fans can pick up on November 3. Check out the newest offering from the band below.

15. Brittany Howard

This week, iconic rock frontwoman Brittany Howard announced her forthcoming new album, What Now. With the news, Howard also shared the record’s title track and an accompanying music video, which fans can check out below.

Photo by Shervin Lainez, Courtesy of Grandstand Media