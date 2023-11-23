Social Media Erupts Over Broadway Musical About Corn at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

You know true art when you see it, and the Broadway musical Shucked is one such piece of art. But, it’s not as well known to non-corn Broadway fans as Chicago or A Beautiful Noise. That’s why, when the cast performed a number from the musical comedy at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers were a little confused as to what it was all about.

“Am I really watching a song about corn?” one viewer wrote on X. Another watcher referenced Field of Dreams when they wrote, “What the heck was that in the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade] about corn?? They’d be sooo ticked at Kevin Costner if they knew what he did to his field of corn.”

Some viewers were confused by the corn song, as was this person who simply wrote, “I’m very confused with this corn song in the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade],” while others were delighted by the corn song. “That corn song is by far the best thing to happen to the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade] in years,” another viewer wrote.

Shucked is a Tony Award-winning musical comedy with music written by Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. According to the musical’s official website, it’s about “an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con man, and a battle for the heart & soil of a small town.” The show opened on April 4, 2023 and will close on January 14, 2024.

Additionally, some people were also hoping to see the corn kid, the viral meme from Recess Therapy of the young kid talking excitedly about his beloved favorite food, corn. “I was so excited to see Corn Kid at the Macy’s Day Parade and the camera did not ONCE show the little boy just the float and the performer only smh,” one viewer wrote on social media. Another wrote in disbelief, “Okay but you’re telling me the corn kid isn’t on the vegetable float?”

(Featured Image by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)