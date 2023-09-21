Oliver Anthony Signs Historic Deal After Bidding War

The “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer is now a rich man. The country singer on the tongues of country music fans everywhere has just signed with UTA, a leading entertainment agency, for exclusive worldwide representation, according to a press release.

Videos by American Songwriter

The news comes after a bidding war that involved a number of music executives, even rapper Gucci Mane, who wrote on Instagram about the idea. Anthony has also said he turned down offers upwards of $8 million.

[RELATED: Who is the Next Oliver Anthony? Here’s 5 Possible Options]

“We’re honored to represent such an authentic artist, and excited to put together a global strategy to bring Oliver Anthony and his music to the people,” said Jeffrey Hasson, UTA co-head of Nashville, and music agent Curt Motley, in a joint statement.

Anthony became a hit country songwriter earlier this summer when his live performance video for his hit single went viral. It later debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. An incredible rise to fame from someone who was otherwise unknown prior.

The hit song from the Farmville, Virginia artist was the first song by a solo male artist with no prior chart history to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs chart, reported Billboard. But Anthony isn’t just a one-hit wonder, he has also garnered attention for songs like “I Want to Go Home” and “Ain’t Gotta Dollar.”

The artist has gotten so big that even former President Trump was seen dancing to his music in a bar recently—even though Anthony has said he doesn’t want politicians to benefit from the song. Anthony is booked to perform at the forthcoming Louder Than Life Festival this weekend.

Earlier this week, the artist performed in Nashville and has also had to cancel a recent date.

[RELATED: Watch: Oliver Anthony Covers Lynyrd Skynyrd with Shinedown, Papa Roach]