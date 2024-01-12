MusiCares Charity Auction Features Collectibles from Paul McCartney, Christine McVie, Slash & More

Collectible items from Paul McCartney, late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, and Slash are up for bid as part of the 2024 MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. The sale, which is annually held in conjunction with the Grammy Awards, will take place February 4. That’s the same day as this year’s ceremony.

McCartney has contributed an autographed and personalized copy of his 2021 book The Lyrics: 1965 to Present to the auction. As of Friday, January 12, bidding on the book stands at $6,000.

McVie’s estate donated a Yamaha C3 baby grand piano that she played live with Fleetwood Mac between 1977 and 1997. The keyboard is expected to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000. The lot also includes a DVD of Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 concert special The Dance.

An “Anaconda green” 2023 Gibson Les Paul Slash model guitar, signed by the Guns N’ Roses legend, has been contributed to the auction by the Gibson Gives charity. Slash also drew a doodle of his “Skully” skull logo on the instrument. The guitar comes in its original case, along with a set of accessories. Bidding stands at $4,500 for the instrument, which is estimated to sell for between $6,000 and $8,000.

Other Signed Guitars Being Auctioned

More than 40 items in total are available for bidding as part of the auction. Among the lots are guitars signed by Taylor Swift, Metallica’s James Hetfield, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Ozzy Osbourne, The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, ex-Eagles member Don Felder, The Cure’s Robert Smith, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny.

Other Items Up for Bid

The sale also includes a variety of CDs, vinyl LPs, and box sets signed by such stars as Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Sam Smith, Styles, and Johnny Mathis.

Other memorabilia up for bid include a custom jacket worn by Lionel Richie, a collection of items owned by James Brown, Nike sneakers signed by Dr. Dre, boots owned and worn by The Who’s Pete Townshend, a Stevie Nicks Barbie doll autographed by Nicks, and “Diamonds” sheet music signed by Rihanna.

Additional items will be added to the sale in the coming weeks.

More Auction Details

For the first time, the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction will be held live this year. Bidding also will be accepted online at JuliensAuctions.com. The live event will be held at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, starting at 12 p.m. PT.

Money raised by the sale benefits MusiCares, the philanthropic branch of the Recording Academy (the Grammy organization), which provides health and human services to in-need musicians.