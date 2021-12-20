Paul McCartney’s Bass Breaks Auction Record at The Edge’s Charity Event

Paul McCartney has added his name to the record books—yet again.

The famed Beatle-turned-Wings-frontman donated one of the basses he played both in the studio and on the road with Wings, the group he founded post-Mop Tops, and the instrument sold for a world record $496,100.

During the auction, a number of guitars and memorabilia were auctioned off to benefit Music Rising, a charity co-founded by U2 guitarist The Edge (and producer Bob Ezrin) to benefit New Orleans musicians hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Hurricane Ida.

In total, the auction raised some $2 million. Thanks in large part to McCartney’s Yamaha BB-1200.

Other items up for auction included pieces from Joan Jett, Lenny Kravtiz, Noel Gallagher, Slash, Flea, Ronnie Wood, Paul Stanley, Billie Joe Armstrong, and many more.

With the sale of McCartney’s bass fetching $496,100, he now holds the record for the biggest haul for an auctioned bass guitar. The previous record was Bill Wyman’s bass, which garnered $384,000 in 2020.

In other Wings news, earlier this month, the band’s 50-year-old LP, Wild Life, got a limited edition reissue vinyl pressing.

During the auction, another record was broken. This time by Eddie Vedder’s smashed Lake Placid Blue Fender Telecaster, which earned the new record for the most amount paid for a smashed six-string at auction. It sold for an undisclosed amount, yet the record was reportedly broken.

“We want to thank everyone involved in this amazing auction including the artists who generously gave their personal instruments and the bidders from around the globe who helped us break world records,” The Edge said in a statement.

“The proceeds Music Rising earned will help bring live music back to life in a part of the country whose musical culture has been hugely influential in the world,” he continued. “We are indebted to all of the supporters of Music Rising who have given us a great opportunity to return to our roots and help those musicians in need. We thank you.”

Ezrin added, “Wow, what an auction. We are so thankful to all of the artists, supporters, and bidders who helped make Guitar Icons an auction for the history books,” before noting that the auction raised its impressive total in just a few hours.

“New Orleans musicians are the custodians of a unique musical heritage, passing it down through the generations and influencing so many genres of music we enjoy. The proceeds from this auction will help musicians from the region who suffered financially through this pandemic. Thank you so much for your support.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage