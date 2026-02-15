My Chemical Romance Scrubs X Account Clean, Fueling Speculation That the ‘Black Parade’ Tour Is Only the Beginning

Somehow, two entire decades have passed since New Jersey emo icons My Chemical Romance released their expansive third album, The Black Parade. In celebration, Gerard Way and Co. are continuing their Long Live the Black Parade Tour, which kicked off last summer. The “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” warblers wrapped up the tour’s Latin American leg this weekend with back-to-back shows at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. But before they took the stage Saturday (Feb. 14), MCR wiped their X/Twitter account clean—and the elder emo kids are losing their minds like it’s 2006 again.

The Timing Isn’t Lost on Longtime My Chemical Romance Fans

Notably, Mexico City was My Chemical Romance’s final tour stop after The Black Parade’s 2006 release.

Up until that point, the band had been performing as their alter ego—the “Black Parade.” During the Oct. 24, 2007 show at the Palacio de los Deportes, MCR officially killed off their macabre persona, declaring, The Black Parade is Dead! on their 2008 live album.

You guys. Theres a lotttttt of murmurs on the streets of the internet that it might happen tomorrow. Now, I’m not in the business of spreading false information, but I am willing to be your local neighborhood hope peddler. Plus, there’s a lot to be said about collective energy ✨ — a vibe called jess (@prismenergy_) February 14, 2026

Two decades later, the band has revived those characters for their Long Live the Black Parade Tour. During Saturday’s show in Mexico City, MCR seemingly confirmed that their international tour is merely a precursor to something greater, according to NME.

friday the 13th.

my chemical romance tonight.

in méxico.

where they originally killed the black parade. pic.twitter.com/R12yieU7sy — AR* (@Arod_a_) February 13, 2026

Further fueling fan speculation, the band shared a cryptic message to their Instagram account last month, with a caption that simply read: “A GAME YOU WILL PLAY.”

Is New Music Coming?

My Chemical Romance hasn’t released new music since 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. Now, many fans are hoping their scrubbed X/Twitter account means that is about to change.

In the meantime, the band has embarked on a three-month hiatus before resuming the Black Parade 2026 Tour on May 10 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Featured image by Martin Philbey/Redferns