My Chemical Romance Makes the “Difficult Decision” To Postpone First Show of 2026 “Due to Reasons Beyond the Control of Ourselves”

My Chemical Romance fans are going to have to wait longer than expected for the start of their latest tour. The band shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the kickoff of their Black Parade 2026 Tour will be moved from Jan. 22 to Feb. 10.

“Due to reasons beyond the control of ourselves, the promoter, or the venue, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our show in Bogotá, Colombia,” the band wrote. “The new date will be Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The Hives will still open and the schedule will remain unchanged.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our fans and look forward to seeing you in a few weeks,” the band added, before directing fans to Ticketmaster for information about refunds.

The band noted that all other dates will go on as scheduled. This means that My Chemical Romance’s first show of 2026 will be in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 26. From there, the band will play three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and two concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, before the rescheduled Colombia date.

My Chemical Romance’s Year Ahead

After the makeup performance in Colombia, My Chemical romance will conclude the first leg of their tour in Mexico. They’ll pick up the instruments again in May for two U.S. festivals.

My Chemical Romance will set out on their Europe run the following month, before starting a U.S. trek in August. Their 2026 shows will conclude in November when the band travels to Asia to perform.

The 2026 shows are a continuation of Long Live the Black Parade Tour, which kicked off last summer. The original trek was scheduled in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their album, The Black Parade.

In a 2006 interview with guitarist Ray Toro, he opened up about about the band’s intentions for their then-new album, The Black Parade.

“The intention was to make something that was classic, something timeless,” he told AltPress at the time. “Something that, 20 or 30 years from now, parents could play for their kids and say, ‘This is what I was listening to when I was your age. Check it out—it’s still f**king cool.’ We wanted to make a record you could pass down. There’s a lot of music out now that doesn’t feel like that.”

