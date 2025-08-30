Billy Corgan Joins My Chemical Romance for Surprise Performance of “The Best Rock N’ Roll Song Ever F—ing Made”

Elder emo millennials everywhere rejoiced when early-aughts staple My Chemical Romance announced they were hitting the road in 2025. Formed in 2001 by lead vocalist Gerard Way, his bassist brother Mikey, lead guitarist Ray Toro, and rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, teenage angst never sounded so melodic as on the band’s breakthrough 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. During a recent stop at Chicago’s Soldier Field, My Chemical Romance celebrated their own musical influences when they brought out The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan for a surprise performance.

Watch This “Adorable Father-Son Performance” With Billy Corgan, My Chemical Romance

Nearly two decades before My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way ever wailed, “I’m not okay / You wear me out,” Billy Corgan formed the Smashing Pumpkins in 1988 Chicago. Their third studio album, Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, put them on the map in 1995 with hits like the grungy “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” and the darkly lilting “Tonight, Tonight.”

In a recent interview, MCR guitarist Mikey Way revealed that he and elder brother Gerard were inspired to make music after seeing The Smashing Pumpkins’ September 1996 set at Madison Square Garden. “I remember nudging him and being like, ‘This is what I want to do,’” said Mikey, 44. “And I was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do, and we’re going to play this room.’”

Well, he certainly wasn’t wrong. And during Friday’s (Aug. 29) show in the Smashing Pumpkins’ hometown, MCR brought things full-circle when they introduced Corgan to the crowd.

The emo-punk legends first introduced “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” into their Long Live the Black Parade setlist in July. This time, however, the man himself joined in.

“This song is the ultimate rock defiance to me. It’s like searing an imprint on the universe in pure f—ing defiance,” Way said Friday. “It is the best rock n’ roll song ever f—ing made.”

One YouTube user declared it an “adorable father son performance,” alluding to a long-dormant online conspiracy theory.

They may not actually share DNA, but Gerard Way has previously spoken about the ways Corgan’s career molded his own. In a 2005 interview, the comic book artist, 48, said, “I had patterned our career off The Pumpkins because they were able to do such free and artistic music.”

