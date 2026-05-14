Say More With Less: 3 Minimalist Songs From the 1970s That Speak Volumes

Music is a wonderful and enchanting art form. But it’s also more than that. Music is a form of expression, yes, but if you want to get serious about it, then you must also study it. Indeed, songwriting is as much a craft as it is anything else.

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And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three songs that showcase real craft by showing they can do more with less. These are three minimalist songs from the 1970s that speak volumes.

“Imagine” by John Lennon from ‘Imagine’ (1971)

This song speaks volumes and will continue to throughout the ages. And yet, it asks such a simple question. John Lennon, the former Beatle, wonders aloud over a simple piano line, What if? What if we gave up our wants and our possessions, our boundaries and our divisions? Whether or not you believe in what Lennon is asking is one thing, but what you can’t deny is how simply put everything is in this classic track, which will be heard by audiences forever.

“Mercedes Benz” by Janis Joplin from ‘Pearl’ (1971)

This track almost feels like an outtake. Janis Joplin’s voice is never simple, never inside a neat little box. And yet, this less-than-two-minute offering features merely her lush, scratchy vocals and a tapped drum in the background. This is the definition of minimalism. Less is more. Joplin is a thunder cloud in a stark sky, shaking and brooding, spraying her rain down on us. Nothing could be simpler, nothing could drench you more deeply.

“We Will Rock You” by Queen from ‘News Of The World’ (1977)

Speaking of torrential artists who can also do more with less, Queen’s Freddie Mercury was able to write giant, swelling rock operas, and he was able to write stripped-down chants. “We Will Rock You” certainly falls in the latter category. You don’t even need an instrument to perform the track (indeed, the guitar at the end is superfluous). You just need feet to stomp and hands to clap. Then you can sing all about dominating your opponent. That’s what Mercury and his band Queen gave the world with this simple 1977 recording.

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