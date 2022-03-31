‘N Sync Tease a Comeback: “Something is Coming”

More than 20 years since they last worked together, ‘N Sync may be on the verge of a comeback.

On March 29, the group posted a teaser to an unknown project on Twitter along with an image of a collage-like poster titled “Vol. 7 Coming Soon,” showing a woman facing away from the camera with the caption “Something is coming.”

On Instagram, the same graphic was shared with the caption “Keep your eyes peeled for something special coming later this week.”

Anticipating new music, merchandise, or possible tour news, one fan commented, “I don’t care if I’m broke already, time to be in debt.” Another fan quipped “Just got paid—bye bye bye to my paycheck.”

The group, consisting of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone first broke out with their self-titled debut in 1997 and released their fourth and last album together, Celebrity, in 2001 with hit singles “Pop,” “Gone,” and “Girlfriend,” the latter featuring Nelly. Following the group’s hiatus in 2002, all members have worked on individual creative projects, spanning television, film, solo albums, and more.

In 2018, ‘N Sync received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame around the 20th anniversary of its debut. The group last toured together in 2002 in support of Celebrity, and in 2021, ’N Sync released their 20th-anniversary collection.

Photo: Epic Rights