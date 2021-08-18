Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Prepare New LP

The big-voiced Nathaniel Rateliff and his raucous, whiskey-swilling group, The Night Sweats, have announced a new record (the group’s third), The Future, slated for release on November 5 via Stax Records.

Fans can pre-order the new album here.

It’s been a big year for Rateliff and The Night Sweats. The group appeared this year on Saturday Night Live, and the crooning frontman helped score the new movie, Palmer, which starred Justin Timberlake and featured an unlikely friendship between Timberlake and a young neighbor boy who is too often bullied and often overlooked by his family.

Last year, Rateliff released his latest solo album, And It’s Still Alright, an emotional, emotive collection of songs highlighted by the album’s title track.

For the band’s newest album, the group bunkered up in Rateliff’s Colorado studio to write.

“I look at the album overall as a big question,” says Rateliff in a release. “When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

Check out the forthcoming record’s soulful debut single, “Survivor,” here:

See the album’s track list below:

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

THE FUTURE

1. The Future

2. Survivor

3. Face Down In The Moment

4. Something Ain’t Right

5. Love Me Till I’m Gone

6. Baby I Got Your Number

7. What If I

8. I’m On Your Side

9. So Put Out

10. Oh, I

11. Love Don’t