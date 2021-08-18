Prince of Interstellar Pop, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Heralds Fall Headline Tour with Tristen

On August 18, Aaron Lee Tasjan announced he will embark on his headline tour across the United States this fall beginning on Thursday, August 19 at Macon Georgia’s Capitol Theatre. Fellow Nashville singer/songwriter Tristen will accompany Tasjan on the road, performing tracks from her 2021 album, Aquatic Flowers.

Notable stops—running through November 18—include Chicago’s Schubas Tavern, Boston’s revered Brighton Music Hall, Ohiolina Music Festival, Artsplosure Festival as well as a handful of opening dates for Todd Snider in rooms such as Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Variety Playhouse in Atlanta and Music Box in Cincinnati.

“I’ve been waiting for a year to be back out doing the thing I love the most. I can feel how much this moment means to me on a molecular level,” says Tasjan. “People are experiencing such a wide range of feelings from moment to moment these days. Only live music can speak to such a complex palate of emotion in a way that makes us feel seen and lifts the weight of carrying heavy burdens.”

Tasjan also announced that he will be performing in the All-Star house band at this year’s Americana Music Awards and was recruited by acclaimed singer/songwriter Buddy Miller. Tasjan continues to show his songwriting prowess, co-writing Yola’s hit single, “Diamond Studded Shoes,” from her latest highly acclaimed album Stand For Myself.



Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! is out now on New West Records, here. Check out the dates below. Tickets and more information are available on the website.

Artwork by Nicole Atkins

Tour Dates:

Aug 19 – Macon, GA – Capitol Theatre*

Aug 20 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse*

Aug 22 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre*

Aug 23 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box*

Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Century Theater*

Aug 26 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House*

Aug 27 – State College, PA – The State Theatre*

Aug 28 – Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre*

Aug 29 – – Freehold, NJ – Concerts in the Studio

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre*

Aug 31 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere*

Sep 1 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat*

Sep 3 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre*

Sep 4 – Charlotte, NC – McGlohon Theater*

Sep 5 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Music Hall*

Sep 10 – Knoxville, TN – The Outpost

Sep 18 – Granville, OH – Ohiolina Music Festival

Sep 21-22 – Americana Music Awards

Oct 9 – Raleigh, NC – Artsplosure Festival

Nov 4 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle+

Nov 7 – Baltimore, MD – Club 603

Nov 10 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall+

Nov 16 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern+

Nov 17 – Columbus, OH – Rumba+

Nov 18 – Lexington, KY – The Burl+

*opening for Todd Snider

+Tristen opening