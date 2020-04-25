Known foremost for his booming voice as the frontman of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – whose thunderous song “S.O.B.” became a worldwide phenomenon in 2015 – Nathaniel Rateliff can also sing a little ditty. As the age-old American saying goes, Rateliff “contains multitudes.” In fact, as Rateliff puts it, he sees himself as […]

To view this content, you must be an American Songwriter Member. Already a Member? Sign In Here. The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Become a Member Today