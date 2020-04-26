Award winning composer-musician Justin Adams recently released “Endless Ocean” via Good Deeds Music. All electronics and voices were performed by Adams. A spoken word passage was performed by his son, Joe Grey Adams. A companion video, shot by Joe Adams and Tom Reeves, has also been released.



“The song came into my head the week when the world was changing, day by day all plans cancelled. Waking up each morning reassessing what everything means,” says Adams. “My son Joe, who was just back from college, slowly realizing that it would be some time before he would be back to his studies and friends, added the spoken word. Looking up to the starry sky, and knowing everything is changing. Just the bare essentials, nothing wasted — there’s beauty in that. A glint of light upon the endless ocean.”



Best known as guitarist and co-writer with Robert Plant in his Sensational Space Shifters, Adams has written and recorded with Jah Wobble, Sinead O’Connor as well as making solo albums Desert Road and Ribbons, both acknowledged as World Music classics.



As a producer, his milestone albums with Tinariwen and Rachid Taha stand out, while his series of albums on Real World Records with Gambian master musician (and ex-Sensational Space Shifters member) Juldeh Camara were recognized as definitive raw Afro- Blues statements. Other collaborators range from Karl Hyde and Brian Eno to Ebo Taylor and Billy Bragg.



