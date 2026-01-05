Neil Diamond Leaves Hugh Jackman Speechless With Special Gift: “Will Cherish Forever”

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Neil Diamond solidified himself as a top name in music after selling over 56 million albums. Those sales came thanks to songs like “I’ve Been This Way Before”, “America”, and “Sweet Caroline.” While just a sample of Diamond’s accolades, it makes sense that a biography of his life would eventually hit the silver screen. And with Song Sung Blue released in theaters on Christmas day, it seemed that Diamond decided to gift Hugh Jackman an unforgettable gift.

Although a biography about Diamond’s life would draw a crowd at the theaters, Song Sung Blue focused on the tribute band Thunder & Lightning. Starring alongside Kate Hudson, the film revolves around their growing relationship, the challenges they face, and the magic that comes only from music.

As for the gift, Jackman posted a video on his Instagram page that showed him unwrapping a gift from Diamond. Although Christmas was a few days ago, the actor was still shocked by the gesture. Pulling out a six-string guitar, Jackman was visibly stunned when he noticed a signature on the instrument. It read, “Hugh, Keep rocking! Your friend, Neil Diamond.”

Hugh Jackman Flew To Colorado To Sing Karaoke With Neil Diamond

With Jackman still needing confirmation that the gift came from Diamond, the actor wrote in the caption, “One of the most awesome gifts I’ve ever received and will cherish forever.”

Aside from honoring his career in Song Sung Blue, Jackman received the chance to spend time with Diamond. And while the singer will turn 85 in a few weeks, he hasn’t lost his touch as the two apparently enjoyed some karaoke.

Recalling how the entire trip unfolded, Jackman remembered that he had only wanted to speak with Diamond. “So I took the opportunity. I said, ‘Guys, I’d love to come around and have a cuppa or something. ‘And Neil’s like, ‘Okay, yeah, all right.’ Then I didn’t hear from Neil anymore. And [Diamond’s wife] Katie obviously takes the phone and goes, ‘You know we’re in Colorado?’”

Not worried about taking a trip, Jackman was more than willing to travel. And the actor left a lasting impression on Diamond, turning what began as a film project into a genuine friendship.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)