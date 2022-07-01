Neil Young and Crazy Horse Unveil “Timberline” From Lost Album ‘Toast’

Ahead of Neil Young and Crazy Horse officially unearthing their lost 2001 LP Toast, the band has shared an unreleased track from the album, “Timberline.”

While Young announced the album back in May, he claimed the songs were “so sad at the time that I couldn’t put it out.” A sentiment that rings true in “Timberline” as he sings about a lumberjack in the midst of a religious crisis. He said of the song, “The scene changes to a religious guy who just lost his job. He’s turning on Jesus. He can’t cut any more trees. He’s a logger.”

Though the song’s lyrics might be a little melancholy, the rest of the song is ramped up rock n’ roll with a driving guitar line and a four-on-the-floor drum beat. Listen to the track below.

“Timberline” is one of three unreleased songs – including the previously shared “Standing in the Light of Love” – to feature on the long-shelved seven-track album, out on July 8. The LP was recorded in early 2001 but ultimately never saw the light of day until nearly two decades later.

“It’s a mind-blowing record, and I don’t think it’s a commercial record, but it’s great rock and roll, very moody, kind of jazzy,” Young told Rolling Stone in 2008. “I want to have a premiere of it that’s in a large art gallery with speakers in all four corners of the room, and huge speakers and really spend some time on the acoustics of the room.” Find the tracklist below.

Even before the arrival of Toast, Young unveiled his next release, Noise & Flowers. The live album will document his and Promise of the Real’s 2019 European tour.

Toast Tracklist

1. Quit

2. Standing in the Light of Love

3. Goin’ Home

4. Timberline

5. Gateway of Love

6. How Ya Doin’?

7. Boom Boom Boom

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)