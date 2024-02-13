Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Love Earth Tour for 2024

This spring, Neil Young and Crazy Horse will blaze a trail across North America on their Love Earth Tour. Most of the dates will take place in the United States.

However, they’ll venture north of the border for a show in Toronto in May. At this time, Young and the band haven’t announced any supporting acts. So, it’s likely they’ll be playing a massive headlining set on all 16 stops of their upcoming trek.

The Love Earth Tour kicks off on April 24 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, California. Neil Young and Crazy Horse will hit cities in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and more before the tour ends. They’ll wrap things up at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois on May 23.

Tickets go on sale to the public later this week. Presale tickets through the Neil Young Archives are available today (February 13). The presale will remain open until Friday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (February 16). Check Ticketmaster for presale tickets.

After the presale ends, you can head to StubHub for tickets. Orders through StubHub are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Those who purchase tickets can opt-in to receive a physical copy of the new Neil Young and Crazy Horse album FU##IN’ UP. The nine-track collection features raw recordings of familiar songs. “In the spirit it’s offered … made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share,” Young said of the new album.

Be sure to set a reminder to head to StubHub and get your tickets ASAP because they’re going to sell out fast.

04/24—San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/25—San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/27—Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/01—Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02—Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/05—Huntsville, Alabama @ Orion Amphitheater

05/07—Atlanta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

05/08—Franklin, Tennessee @ FirstBank Amphitheater

05/11—Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/12—Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

05/14—Queens, New York @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/17—Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

05/18—Bridgeport, Connecticut @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

05/20—Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

05/22—Clarkston, Mississippi @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/23—Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.