Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Love Earth Tour 2024: How To Get Cheap Tickets & More

Neil Young and rock band Crazy Horse will be embarking on a co-headlining summer 2024 tour, and it’s all fans have been talking about! The tour will span the United States and Canada over April and May.

The Love Earth Tour will start on April 24 in San Diego, California at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre and will end on May 23 in Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

If you want to score affordable tickets, we’ve got you covered. While Ticketmaster is the main ticketing platform for the tour, it looks like Stubhub currently has the cheapest ticket prices.

If your chosen tour date has sold out on both Stubhub and Ticketmaster, you might have luck finding cheap seats on Vivid Seats or SeatGeek. However, Stubhub will probably be your best bet as tour dates get closer.

Earlier tour dates appear to start at about $106 for the California shows, while later tour dates are even cheaper. Tickets are currently available for $87 for the Dallas show, which seems to be the cheapest price. Some of the later tour dates, such as the Missouri and Toronto shows, are selling out quickly and may go up in price. Your best bet for scoring cheap tickets is to reserve your seat on Stubhub as quickly as possible, as prices will only go up as the tour launch nears.

The Love Earth Tour will be promoting Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s upcoming album FU##IN’ UP, which is set for release on Record Store Day, April 20.

If you want to get cheap tickets to see Neil Young in the summer, don’t wait around. Get your tickets ASAP before their prices go up!

April 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 1 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 5 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

May 7 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 8 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

