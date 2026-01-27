Neil Young Gives His Full Music Catalog to Greenland for Free, Says His Music “Will Never Be Available on Amazon”

With a career spanning decades, Neil Young not only produced hit albums like Rust Never Sleeps, but he also formed the folk group Buffalo Springfield. Although both a singer and songwriter, Young was gifted the nickname Godfather of Grunge thanks to his stint with Crazy Horse. But no matter the genre, Young was a contrarian in the music industry. Pushing back against the corporations that controlled music, the singer became a symbol of rebellion. And with his ongoing attacks on the current White House administration, Young decided to gift his entire music catalog to Greenland.

Over the last few weeks, Greenland, which is an autonomous territory within Denmark, took over headlines after the White House administration suggested taking control of the country. Facing an avalanche of backlash over the remarks, the White House continued to promote the idea of the United States expanding its control.

The debate not only caught the attention of the world but also Young. And hoping to extend his love and support to Greenland, he offered a gift. “I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government.”

Neil Young Takes On White House And Amazon

While Young has never lost his fighting spirit when it came to corporatism, he only wanted to ease the tension in the area. “It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of peace and love. All the music I made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example.”

Aside from his disdain for the White House administration, Young also attacked Amazon. Again, with the singer opposing corporations, it should come as no surprise that he would declare, “My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos.”

Young even urged his fans to use another marketplace. “I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon. There are many ways to avoid Amazon and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products.”

Although some artists separate their music from the world around them, Young never has. And now, decades into his career, he’s still using his platform to make his voice heard.

