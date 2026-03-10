Nikki Sixx Fires Back at Fan Shaming Vince Neil: “No Matter What You Think, He’s My Brother”

One of the only constant members of Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx understood the price of fame. Having spent decades in the music industry, he grew a thick skin when it came to criticism. Not able to make every fan happy, Sixx seemed to block out the negative comments as the group launched their successful Las Vegas residency last September. But recently, Sixx broke his silence about online criticism when one person decided to share their thoughts on Vince Neil’s weight and his singing talents.

On Saturday, one person jumped on Twitter to offer some thoughts on the current state of Neil. The person wrote, “You get Vince jogging or some Ozempic. Fast s*** can’t sign.” It appeared that the user had some difficulty with that last word, meaning to write “sing.” Still, when posting the message, the individual had no idea that Sixx would reply less than a day later.

Sixx didn’t hold back when responding to the comment, firing back with a blunt defense of his longtime bandmate. “What an embarrassing thing to post to me about my singer who’s been with me for 45 years. No matter what you think he’s my brother and you can go suck a dick.”

How Vince Neil Stays Active On The Road With Nikki Sixx

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Neil received criticism over his weight. While struggling over the years, he once explained how he remained in shape when touring. He said, “You’re running for two hours on stage every night. That pretty much keeps you in shape. It is a regimen. Usually on the day of the concert, I’ll get to the [venue] around 4 p.m. We always have a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. Then I go relax on my bus until 8 p.m. I get dressed and I’m onstage at 9. That’s the way it is every day.”

While suffering a stroke back in 2024, Neil remains committed to performing to the best of his ability. Despite the ongoing criticism that occasionally surfaces online, the band has continued to move forward, with Sixx making it clear that loyalty to his longtime bandmate outweighs any negative comments.

And for fans thinking about taking shots at Neil online, they might want to remember Sixx’s response.

