Lead Singer of Boston, Tommy DeCarlo, Dead at 60

Tommy DeCarlo has passed away, per reports from his family on Monday, March 9. His passing came after a brave fight with brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with in September 2025. He was 60 years old and passed away in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026,” the post reads. “After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another. Rest in peace, Dad.”

The post was signed by Annie, Talia, and Tommy Jr., DeCarlo’s children.

Remembering Tommy DeCarlo’s Memory and Legacy

Tommy DeCarlo was an admitted fan of Boston from a young age. He wrote his own music for some time and performed Boston cover songs in the 1990s.

DeCarlo eventually caught the attention of the band’s management in the 2000s. Following the untimely death of Boston’s original lead singer, Brad Delp, in 2007, DeCarlo posted an original song on MySpace in tribute to the late singer. He sent the link to the cover to Boston’s management, with some encouragement from his children. DeCarlo was contacted soon after by founding member Tom Scholz. He was brought on as the band’s lead singer from 2007 until his death. DeCarlo truly got to live the dream that many fans of famous rock bands wish they could live.

In 2012, DeCarlo formed the band DECARLO with his son, Tommy Jr. They signed a deal with Frontier Records in 2018 and released their debut album, Lightning Strikes Twice, in 2020. DeCarlo later released a solo record titled Dancing In The Moonlight in 2022. He also toured the United States and Canada with his son.

In October of last year, DeCarlo announced that he would be taking a break from performing due to health issues.

“Over the past several weeks, I’ve been facing some unexpected health issues that have required me to step back and focus on my well-being,” said DeCarlo at the time, shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer. “Because of this, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel all remaining shows for the rest of the year. This was not an easy choice, as performing and sharing music with all of you around the world has been one of the greatest joys of my life. But right now, it’s important that I take the time I need to recover and get back to feeling my best, so that when I return to the stage, I can give you everything I’ve got.”

Rest in peace, Tommy.

