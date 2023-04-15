Neil Young Releases Two Original Bootleg Series Titles, ‘High Flyin’ and ‘Somewhere Under the Rainbow’

Neil Young released two new Original Bootleg Series albums on Friday (April 14), High Flyin’ by The Ducks and Somewhere Under the Rainbow by Neil Young & the Santa Monica Flyers.
Videos by American Songwriter
The High Flyin’ record is a double-live album recorded in the summer of 1977. According to a press statement, The Ducks were a band that “often made unannounced appearances in their own backyards at clubs like the Back Room, The Crossroads Club, The Catalyst, and others.”
The band included Young, bassist Bob Mosley, guitarist Jeff Blackburn, and drummer Johnny Craviotto.
The double disc, Somewhere Under The Rainbow, was recorded live at the Rainbow Theatre in London. It features Young, Nils Lofgren on guitar and accordion, pedal steel player Ben Keith, bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina.
The album captured a “night of high-wire performances and semi-unhinged sonics, the concert has taken on a mythic legend in the past 50 years,” according to the release. “All the musicians were in a free-form state of mind and swung for the fences on every track.”
Both records are available on vinyl and CD at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives.
Listen to the singles “I’m a Dreamer” by the Ducks and “Roll Another Number (for the Road)” by the Santa Monica Flyers, below. In addition, check out the full tracklist of the two records.
OBS 2: The Ducks’ High Flyin’
Vinyl Tracklisting:
Side 1
I Am a Dreamer
Younger Days
Gypsy Wedding
Are You Ready For The Country?
Hold On Boys
Side 2
My My My (Poor Man)
I’m Tore Down
Hey Now
Wide Eyed and Willing
Truckin’ Man
Side 3
Sail Away
Gone Dead Train
Silver Wings
Side 4
Human Highway
Your Love
I’m Ready
Little Wing
Car Tune
Side 5
Windward Passage
Leaving Us Now
Mr. Soul
Side 6
Two Riders
Honky Tonk Man
Sailor Man
Silver Wings
OBS 6: Somewhere Under The Rainbow
Vinyl Tracklisting:
Side 1
1. Tonight’s The Night
2. Mellow My Mind
3. World On A String
4. Speakin’ Out
5. Albuquerque
Side 2
1. New Mama
2. Roll Another Number (For The Road)
3. Tired Eyes
4. Tonight’s The Night – Part II
Side 3
1. Flying On The Ground Is Wrong
2. Human Highway
3. Helpless
Side 4
1. Don’t Be Denied
2. Cowgirl In The Sand
Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns