Neil Young Releases Two Original Bootleg Series Titles, ‘High Flyin’ and ‘Somewhere Under the Rainbow’

Neil Young released two new Original Bootleg Series albums on Friday (April 14), High Flyin’ by The Ducks and Somewhere Under the Rainbow by Neil Young & the Santa Monica Flyers.

The High Flyin’ record is a double-live album recorded in the summer of 1977. According to a press statement, The Ducks were a band that “often made unannounced appearances in their own backyards at clubs like the Back Room, The Crossroads Club, The Catalyst, and others.”

The band included Young, bassist Bob Mosley, guitarist Jeff Blackburn, and drummer Johnny Craviotto.

The double disc, Somewhere Under The Rainbow, was recorded live at the Rainbow Theatre in London. It features Young, Nils Lofgren on guitar and accordion, pedal steel player Ben Keith, bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina.

The album captured a “night of high-wire performances and semi-unhinged sonics, the concert has taken on a mythic legend in the past 50 years,” according to the release. “All the musicians were in a free-form state of mind and swung for the fences on every track.”

Both records are available on vinyl and CD at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives.

Listen to the singles “I’m a Dreamer” by the Ducks and “Roll Another Number (for the Road)” by the Santa Monica Flyers, below. In addition, check out the full tracklist of the two records.

OBS 2: The Ducks’ High Flyin’

Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

I Am a Dreamer

Younger Days

Gypsy Wedding

Are You Ready For The Country?

Hold On Boys

Side 2

My My My (Poor Man)

I’m Tore Down

Hey Now

Wide Eyed and Willing

Truckin’ Man

Side 3

Sail Away

Gone Dead Train

Silver Wings

Side 4

Human Highway

Your Love

I’m Ready

Little Wing

Car Tune

Side 5

Windward Passage

Leaving Us Now

Mr. Soul

Side 6

Two Riders

Honky Tonk Man

Sailor Man

Silver Wings

OBS 6: Somewhere Under The Rainbow

Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. Tonight’s The Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World On A String

4. Speakin’ Out

5. Albuquerque

Side 2

1. New Mama

2. Roll Another Number (For The Road)

3. Tired Eyes

4. Tonight’s The Night – Part II

Side 3

1. Flying On The Ground Is Wrong

2. Human Highway

3. Helpless

Side 4

1. Don’t Be Denied

2. Cowgirl In The Sand

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns