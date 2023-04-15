Kane Brown Gets Struck in Groin with Boot at Concert

These days, there are far too many accidents onstage, including Post Malone falling in a hole during a performance or Harry Styles getting hit in the eye with a Skittle. Now, the latest news is that someone from the audience during a Kane Brown set threw a boot at the country star, striking in him the groin, and forcing Brown to keel over.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The recent co-host of the CMT Awards was performing at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas when a cowboy boot got him in the private parts.

At the moment, Brown was performing his 2019 song, “One Thing Right.” As he sang, I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, the foreign object struck him. There may have never been a more serendipitous moment on stage.

According to videos from the performance, Brown was visibly hurt and bothered (who wouldn’t be?). But he soldiered on. Bent over, Brown took a knee and yet still finished the song while lying down on his back. The show must go on… even during that, it would seem.

After the song, Brown told the audience that he needed a minute. Added the country star, “Gol-ly! Hit me with the heel! I felt that!” Then he asked if the boot was expensive.

But wait, there’s more. In a moment when others might have cussed or even stopped the show, Brown actually signed the boot and sent it back to the audience, reported TMZ. What a flex.

Still, the moment looks painful. Really painful. The other thing to wonder is, why a boot? And is someone out there walking around with one bare foot now?

For more from Brown, you can read our previous American Songwriter cover story with the country star HERE, in which Brown talks about his roots, not boots.

And for those interested, you can check out the incident below via TikTok.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Kane Brown