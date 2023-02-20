Neil Young and Crazy Horse Reveal New Album ‘All Roads Lead Home’

Neil Young and members of Crazy Horse revealed details of their new album, All Roads Lead Home, out March 31. The band also share the lead single, “You Will Never Know,” written and sung by band member Nils Lofgren.

Videos by American Songwriter

The nine-track album features songs written by Young, Crazy Horse members Lofgren, Ralph Molina, and Billy Talbot. To piece the album together, Lofgren, Molina and Talbot recorded three songs each remotely and with different musicians. All Roads Lead Home also includes Young’s live solo version of “Song of the Seasons,” which he originally released with the band on their 2021 album Barn.

On the mid-tempo “You Will Never Know,” Lofgren gives a subtle jab at a woman’s former lover — You will never know / How well she does without you.

Young and Crazy Horse recently released the Rick Rubin-produced World Record in 2022, along with Toast, an album originally recorded in 2001 but shelved for two decades.

For the past several years, Young has pulled back from performing to help mitigate the spread of COVID and recently said he may never tour again unless he can find an environmentally friendly touring structure.

Despite his recent withdrawal from the road, on April 22 Young is set to perform for the first time since September 2019 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles for an Autism Speaks benefit concert. Joining Young for the concert are Stephen Stills, Chris Stills, Oliver Stills, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, among other special guests.

Young is also scheduled to appear at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday bash at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 29 and 30. Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Norah Jones, Margo Price, the Lumineers, Beck, the Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, and Chris Stapleton, and many other artists will also take the stage.

All Roads Lead Home Track List (and Songwriter credit):

Billy Talbot Band: “Rain” Nils Lofgren: “You Will Never Know” Ralph Molina: “It’s Magical” Neil Young: “Song of the Seasons” Billy Talbot Band: “Cherish” Nils Lofgren: “Fill My Cup” Ralph Molina: “Look Through the Eyes of Your Heart” Billy Talbot Band: “The Hunter” Nils Lofgren: “Go With Me”

Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images