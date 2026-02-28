New 2026 Book To Feature Unseen Photos by George Harrison During His Beatles Heyday

In recent years, surviving Beatles bandmates Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have released books featuring photos they snapped while members of the legendary group. Now, a book of pics taken by the late George Harrison during his years with the Fab Four will be arriving later in 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

The book in question will be titled The Third Eye: Early Photographs. It will be released on October 6 in the U.S. and October 8 in the U.K. The 352-page hardcover tome will include more than 250 images taken by Harrison between 1963 and 1970. The pics, most of which are previously unpublished, include color and black-and-white photos, as well as 8-millimeter movie stills.

[RELATED: Behind the Song: George Harrison Scored a Solo Hit While Celebrating Change and the New Year With “Ding Dong, Ding Dong”]

The collection of photographs was curated and compiled by George’s widow, Olivia Harrison, who also penned an introduction. In addition, The Third Eye includes essays by former University of Liverpool chancellor Colm Tóibín and George Saunders. The images also are accompanied by quotes from George, some of which haven’t been seen before.

Olivia said in a statement, “I want to show people, from George’s unique photographic perspective during the Beatles’ early years, the moments when the whole of your life is ahead of you with unknowable possibilities. His images in ‘The Third Eye’ capture that spirit.”

Random House executive Andy Ward, whose company is publishing Third Eye, added, “Books like this sure don’t come along very often. It’s a window into the mind of a truly great artist, a chance to experience the world through George’s eyes, and a deeply personal record of a transformative cultural moment.”

You can pre-order The Third Eye now. A deluxe-edition version also will be published later in fall 2025.

More About the George Harrison Photos Featured in the Book

The photos appearing in The Third Eye include candid pics of The Beatles working, playing, traveling the world, and more. Among the images are photos of the band members in Liverpool, U.K.; at The Ed Sullivan Show in New York; exploring Australia; on their spiritual journey to Rishikesh, India; at the Eiffel Tower; Miami Beach; and in Tahiti.

Wielding a Pentax camera, Harrison snapped many pics of his bandmates and also captured some old-school selfies in mirrors.

Regarding his interest in photography, George once said, “I like cameras because you can see things in a different way, and you can make things look how they feel instead of how they are.”

Other Beatles’ Photo Books

Starr has released three books of his photography over the last 20 years of so. They were Postcards From The Boys (2004), Photograph (2015), and Beats & Threads: Fashion Of A Beatle (2023).

McCartney published a photo book titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm in 2023. The images in that book have served as the basis for an exhibit that has been opening in various international locations in recent years.

(Courtesy of Random House)