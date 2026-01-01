Behind the Song: George Harrison Scored a Solo Hit While Celebrating Change and the New Year With “Ding Dong, Ding Dong”

While John Lennon and Paul McCartney both wrote and recorded songs that became holiday standards, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and “Wonderful Christmastime,” George Harrison is the only former Beatles member to pen a popular tune with lyrics celebrating the New Year.

In December 1974, Harrison released his fifth solo studio album, Dark Horse, which featured the song “Ding Dong, Ding Dong.” The tune, which features the lyric “Ring out the old, ring in the new,” was released as the first single from the album in the U.K. and the first in the U.S., following the title track. “Ding Dong, Ding Dong” peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 38 in the U.K.

Dark Horse was recorded during a period of personal upheaval for George, at a time when he was splitting up with his first wife, Pattie Boyd.

Harrison attempted to recreate Phil Spector’s layered Wall of Sound production on “Ding Dong, Ding Dong.” Fans and music journalists also have suggested that George was trying to emulate the sound of two then-recent popular glam-rock holiday tunes—Slade’s “Merry Xmas Everybody” and Wizzard’s “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.”

Harrison said “Ding Dong, Ding Dong” was the fastest song he ever wrote, claiming it took him only three minutes. The song was inspired by phrases George noticed had been engraved on either side of the fireplace at his Friar Park estate in Henley-on-Thames, England: “Ring out the old, ring in the new” and “Ring out the false, ring in the true.”

Musicians Who Played on “Ding Dong, Ding Dong”

“Ding Dong, Ding Dong” featured an impressive roster of guest musicians. Ronnie Wood, then a member of the Faces, and Ten Years After frontman Alvin Lee contributed electric guitar. Future Foreigner leader Mick Jones played acoustic guitar. Gary Wright was featured on piano. Klaus Voormann played bass. Drum duties were shared by Ringo Staerr and Jim Keltner. Tom Scott played saxophone and arranged the horn section.

As for Harrison, in addition to singing lead and backing vocals, he played 12-string acoustic guitar, slide guitar, clavinet, organ, and percussion.

About the “Ding Dong, Ding Dong” Music Video

Harrison shot a music video for “Ding Dong, Ding Dong” that premiered on U.K. television in January 1975. This marked the first time he made a promotional clip for one of his solo singles.

The video, which was directed by George, had an absurdist feel similar to a Monty Python sketch. The promo was filmed in and around Harrison’s Friar Park mansion. It included scenes of George playing various guitars and wearing different outfits while singing the tune.

Among the outfits Harrison dons is a gray collarless suit like the ones The Beatles wore early in their career. He also wears a mop-top wig in that scene. In another segment, George sports the iconic colorful military uniform he wore in the cover photo of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. He also appears as a pirate, wearing a tricorn hat and donning a fake beard.

The video also features scenes of Harrison lowering a pirate flag from a flagpole on his roof and replacing it with a yellow flag with a red Om symbol on it.

