New Country and Americana Albums for June 14, 2024: New Music from Luke Combs, Sugaray Rayford, and More

After another long workweek, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. Father’s Day is on the horizon and that means traveling, gatherings, and possibly a cookout or two for most people. Luckily, we have a whole stack of new country and Americana albums to provide the weekend’s soundtrack.

There are plenty of albums to choose from this weekend. Lonesome River Band delivered a solid bluegrass release. For those who are looking for something a little different, Gangstagrass combines hip-hop and bluegrass to create something wholly original. Then, there’s the new album from alt-country group Jenny Don’t and the Spurs for those who like a little surf rock in their country.

Standout Albums

Every week brings a couple of standout releases. However, we rarely get the perfect album for a weekend. The new album from country superstar Luke Combs is the perfect fit for Father’s Day. A little less timely but still as good is the new one from Madeline Hawthorne.

There’s no doubt that Luke Combs chose today to release Fathers & Sons a couple of days before Father’s Day. The title doesn’t just describe what the album is about it also announces who the album is for. Any fan of Combs’ previous works will likely enjoy this record. However, it hits home for dads who still look up to their dads.

Standout Tracks: “Front Door Famous” “Whoever You Turn Out to Be” “My Old Man Was Right”

Those who are looking for something a little less emotional and a little more danceable will get what they need from the new album from country singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorne. Sliding seamlessly from rock to country and often blending the two, Hawthorne keeps the listener guessing in the best way possible.

Standout Tracks: “Neon Wasteland” “Cold Shoulder” “Chasing the Moon”

New Country and Americana Albums for June 14, 2024

Fathers & Sons—Luke Combs

Broken Hearted Blue—Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Fat Cat Sillhouette—Oliver Wood

The Blackest Thing on the Menu—Gangstagrass

The Winning Hand—Lonesome River Band

Low Hanging Stars—David Serby

Down to the Letter—Grace Pettis

Tales from Late Nights and Long Drives—Madeline Hawthorne

River of Tears—Surrender Hill

Sonido Cósmico—Hermanos Gutiérrez

Off and Running—Ryan David Green

Human Decency—Sugaray Rayford

Tennessee River Shakedown—Michael Lawson

One Hell of a Time (EP)—The Lost Weekend

Little Bitty Town (EP)—Jake Neuman & The Jaybirds

