Exclusive Music Releases for Record Store Day 2022 from Joni Mitchell, Taylor Swift, & More

Record Store Day released their lineup of exclusives for this year’s celebration, and frankly, we feel like kids in a candy shop.

For a comprehensive list of all of the releases for the day, click here. It’s a long one, so give yourself plenty of time to sift through the whole list. This year’s RSD falls on April 23, the weekend after Easter and Tax Day (file your taxes now, y’all).

See the highlights from the list below. Do you see your favorite artist here?

Taylor Swift: “The Lakes”

As an RSD ambassador, Taylor has a big surprise for her “Swifties.” The first physical copies of “The Lakes (Original Version)” will become available for Record Store Day. Channeling the dark, folklore vibe from her previous albums, the record is printed on gray vinyl to match the cover, an outtake from the folklore sessions.

Joni Mitchell: “Blue Highlights”

A compilation “created with Joni’s insight, cooperation, and creative input,” this record includes alternative releases of previously unreleased material and some treasured tracks from her “Blue” period.

Blondie: “Sunday Girl”

Blondie is releasing one of their most endearing hits from the 1978 multi-million-selling album, Parallel Lines. “Sunday Girl” will be rereleasing in a limited edition format for this year’s Record Store Day.

Prince: “The Gold Experience”

While it doesn’t count as a limited edition, fans should run to buy these records. Complete with a fourth side of bonus, alternate material, the reissued LP comes set on gold vinyl. Perfect for a prince.

Steve Earle: “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother” backed with “Night Rider’s Lament”

As a tribute to country music and folk singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker (“Mr. Bojangles”), Earle recorded an exclusive RSD 7-inch single.

Foo Fighters: “Making A Fire (Mark Ronson Re-Version)” b/w “Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)”

“Making A Fire” includes alternate versions to a couple of their existing songs, bringing along musicians such as the Tedeschi Trucks Band, members of The Dap-Kings, and Charlie Gabriel to feature.

Everly Brothers: “Hey Doll Baby”

Curated with the help of Tom Petty’s daughter, Adria Petty, this 17-song set is not just another greatest hits collection. Working with Phil Everly’s widow and Don Everly, when he was still with us, this album collects some of the lesser-hear Everly tracks from the early days.

The Replacements: “Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)”

Do you wonder how many Replacements songs never made it to a record? This recording includes unreleased songs and covers of Slade, Kinks, Heartbreakers, and Dave Edmunds songs.

Patti Smith: “Curated by Record Store Day”

Smith’s album includes some best-of tracks that have never been released in a physical format. Smith’s most previous album was available digital-only, so this is your chance to grab a copy of the double-LP, complete with three bonus tracks.

Lou Reed: “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos”

Another record fans should run to grab, this record has been one of the most anticipated RSD releases after being released and quickly pulled as a stream-only album. The 12 tracks include some of Reed’s very first post-Velvet Underground solo sessions.

John Williams: “The Cowboys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (50th Anniversary)”

90-year-old composer Williams celebrates his career with two RSD releases: the title above and “Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series.” A legendary composer in the world of Western film, “The Cowboys” will have you picturing John Wayne riding horseback into the mountains.

Please be advised that due to supply chain issues, many participating locations may hold their Record Store Day events at later dates. Check your local record store, media center, vinyl distributor for more information.

Photo courtesy of Condé Nast Morrison Hotel Gallery Collection.