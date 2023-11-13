New Full-Length Documentary ‘June’ Will Explore the Life and Legacy of June Carter Cash

Many know June Carter Cash as the wife of Johnny Cash. However, there was so much more to her than her marriage to Cash. June, a new full-length documentary coming to Paramount+ will tell her story.

Videos by American Songwriter

John Carter Cash, the iconic couple’s only son, spoke about the upcoming documentary in a press release. “I am thrilled to share the full story of my mother’s life with the world,” he said. Then, he added, “Thank you to Sony Music Entertainment and Sandbox Productions for finding a place for it to live and to Paramount+ for giving it a home.”

Carlene Carter, June’s oldest daughter, also spoke about her mother’s legacy in the release. “This film offers a great opportunity to realize that June was a star of television and music from an early age—decades before she became ‘Mrs. Johnny Cash,’” she said. “While some may not fully be aware of her many talents, influence, and just how much she mattered as an entertainer, this lovely documentary offers clear insight for everyone to see the true character and the joy she shared.”

Carter Cash began her life surrounded by influential figures in country music. The Carter Family was among the first artists to record their music during the Bristol Sessions in the 1920s. “Mother” Maybelle Carter helped to change the way artists approached the guitar. Artists still use the “Carter Scratch” style strumming she helped develop. A.P. Carter captured folk songs from the hills of Appalachia and brought them to the masses. In short, the influence of the Carter Family in country music is truly immeasurable.

Director Kristen Vaurio also spoke about Carter Cash in press materials. “She’s a woman whom many people are aware of, but few know much about her remarkable life and her deep contributions to country music. We’re thrilled to work with our amazing partners at Paramount+ to bring her into the spotlight, where she belongs.”

June premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, January 16 in the United States and Canada. Then, it comes to the rest of the world on January 17.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images